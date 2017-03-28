Dutch Doctor Made Art From Still-born Fetuses, Which Is Now in a Russian Collection

If you think the Dutch are too permissive now … they used to be totally cool with a dude making art with the corpses of dead and still-born babies. You thought your junior high school dioramas were provocative and political? Nope.

Frederick Ruysch, a 17th century Dutch physician, made art from the disconnected body parts that came into his possession through his trade, according to Smithsonian magazine. Because he often worked with midwives and babies he also had “plenty of access to the bodies of stillborn or deceased babies, [which] he used to create extraordinary multi-specimen scenes.”

Ruysch “was responsible for creating a new aesthetic of anatomical demonstration in Amsterdam.” “In making such displays, he claimed an extraordinary privilege,” writes the library: “the right to collect and exhibit human material without the consent of the anatomized.”

Still, despite Ruysch’s upsetting proclivities, his contribution to the science of preserving the human body was notable at the time, researchers said. The use of alcohol and wax injections to keep specimens in useable shape for years helped anatomists learn how the human body is set up. He eventually opened a museum (!) where you could choose your creep-level and either gawk at the dead parts or hear a lecture on anatomy. No word on the scene at the concession stand.

What remained of Ruysch’s morbid collection eventually fell in to Russian hands, where most of it remains today, the magazine said.