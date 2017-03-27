The Lazy Guide to Working Out at Your Desk Or On the Subway

The yogi is recognized by the Yoga Alliance as an experienced instructor.

Subway surfing: The subway is one of the best places to work on balance and it's a sneaky way to do a little core work on your next commute. Stand near a pole but do your best not to use it once the subway is in motion (I recommend holding on while the subway starts moving and again when it nears the stop). Plant both feet firmly on the floor and stand straight and tall through your spine. Your legs can be straight, but try not to lock out the knees. Make sure they're soft and can bend and straighten easily with the undulation of the subway car, like surfing. Keep the core engaged to help you balance, feel your navel pulling in towards your spine and keep your chest open and shoulders relaxed. It can be helpful to let your hand hover near the subway pole in case of any sudden movements. From there you can try finding a baby tree pose, bringing the sole of your foot onto your opposite calf. Switch legs with each stop. If doing a tree pose on the subway is the weirdest thing anyone sees, it's a boring day in New York.

At your desk: Sit up tall in your desk chair with your legs pressed together and both feet planted on the floor. Scoot forward in your chair if needed so that the full soles of each foot can rest on the floor. Bring your arms down by your sides holding onto the edges of your seat. Pull your navel in, keep your lower back straight and use your core to lift both feet at the same time an inch off the floor as you inhale. As you exhale, lower both feet back down at the same time. Try three sets of 10 with a break in between sets to start.