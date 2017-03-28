FDU Poll: Christie Approval Rating Now at 20 Percent

While Governor Chris Christie’s disapproval ratings are still at a staggering 72 percent among New Jersey residents according to a recently released Farleigh Dickinson Univerity Public Mind Poll, there is some good news for the New Jersey governor. While his approval rating was sitting at 18 percent as recently as January, the poll now gives the governor a 20 percent approval rating.

According to Krista Jenkins, professor of political science and director of the FDU poll, Christie’s low approval rating counts him among a rare breed of politician who has been able to withstand such public distrust. Christie’s term will end in January 2018. According to poll results, only 24 percent of voters in the state approve of the job Christie is doing as governor while 67 percent disapprove.

“As the clock continues to advance toward the end of his administration, Governor Christie remains mired in a world of public displeasure,” Jenkins said. “His twenty percent approval rating puts him in the company of relatively few who left office while being held in such low public regard. And the fact that so few believe the state is headed in the right direction under his leadership underscores the frustration that many feel.”

The FDU poll also focused on Christie’s possible replacements at the New Jersey State House. Among Republicans vying for the governorship, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno is in the lead among prospective voters. Among Democrats, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy is the frontrunner. However, in both parties, voters still remain largely undecided with 53 percent of Democrats surveyed and 54 percent of Republicans surveyed unsure of who they are most likely to support in the race. By contrast, only 23 percent of Democrats say they favor Murphy over competition. Among Republicans, 24 percent say they favor Guadagno over her competition.

“With a little more than two months until the June 6 primary, Guadagno and Murphy look good among those with an opinion, but there’s still lots of room for others to capture the attention of voters who remain unimpressed with what they’ve seen so far,” said Jenkins.

According to poll results, most New Jersey residents have an overall unfavorable opinion of the state’s government. The poll was conducted by phone from March 22 t0 26, 2017. A random sample of 758 registered voters in New Jersey was surveyed.