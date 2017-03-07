EPs of ‘The Americans’ Talk Current Russian Climate vs. the FX Series

When The Americans, a look at KGB spies living and working in the United States during the cold war, launched four years ago, little did those involved in crafting the series know their creation would suddenly be in the crosshairs of the current zeitgeist.

The new season picks up with spies Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) in the midst of yet another mysterious mission that calls for their customary ascension into various alter egos (yes, complete with wigs) and often finds them in extremely dangerous and violent situations.

The narrative will also focus on their teenage daughter Paige (Holly Taylor), who is aware of her parents’ secret identities and is struggling with that dark knowledge.

With the recent wave of talk about Russian contact within the current U. S. administration, the series seems timelier than ever. But, the producers are eager to explain just how the series will, and won’t, be affected by this curious turn of events.

“[When we started] this was a conflict of a bygone era that allowed us to look at why we have enemies, why we become enemies, why human beings always seem to return to a tribal ‘us versus them’ stance,” says executive producer Joe Weisberg. “We certainly could not have predicted the very same nations would be facing off again.”

Weisberg knows a thing or two about closed-door operations, having worked for the CIA in the 1990s, before becoming a novelist and TV writer.

“We thought of people in the KGB as blood thirsty and evil in may ways, but what we found out after the soviet union fell — the picture didn’t match up in a lot of ways, so we started painting this portrait to show that they were more like normal, relatable people doing a job,” explains Weisberg.

Given the current tenuous nature of the Russian situation, Weisberg and fellow executive producer Joel Fields don’t worry that viewers will feel uncomfortable rooting for the Jennings family.

“We feel like if [viewers] with them by now they’ll be with them for the duration,” says Fields. But, he admits that there was some initial hesitation about this in the early days of the series. “We struggled with this question a lot in the first season. It was a big unknown – ‘Would the audience follow these characters given that they’re heroes for the other side?’ To our surprise, people seemed to go along with it. Now, the characters are so set it seems like a waste of time for us to worry about that.”

As for what’s in store for the characters this season on The Americans, the producers say that there is more to unspool for the Jennings’ son Henry, while Paige has chosen to date the one boy in the world her parents don’t want her to see – next door neighbor, Matthew Beeman, who happens to be the son of CIA agent, and constant threat to the Jennings, Stan Beeman.

Another plot unfolding this season will involve the emergence of Philip’s son, Mischa. Weisberg explains the evolution of the character, saying, “A few seasons ago Philip’s former girlfriend said that he had a son but you didn’t know if she was telling the truth and that’s where we left it. We had no intention of bringing that up again or going further with it. Then as we were breaking story for last season – you often go back to a character’s life to see if there’s anything complicated – and the idea of this child who is not a child anymore, appeared back in the show to pull all the heartstrings he can pull. It was like a seed we planted that we didn’t realize was such a good seed.”

The producers confess that they’re elated that the complicated series has struck a chord with viewers, noting that they enjoy their observant audience. “We assumed that viewers were savvy from day one,” says Fields. “We just try to tell the story as it’s unfolding without explaining it very much. It’s been gratifying to have viewers paying this kind of attention.’

Weisberg adds, “In season two or three we’d write something and think, ‘is anybody going to get this?’ Then as we followed the audience, and reviewers, tweets, and stuff people wrote online, it was so rare that we got any complaints. So now we just don’t stop and wonder anymore if people are going to be able to follow the intricacies of an espionage plot.”

The secret to engagement is in crafting the narrative in a specific way, says Fields, “We’ve stumbled onto a technique in that we don’t worry so much about telling the story as much as we worry about telling the journey of the characters through it.”

The Americans will complete this season and then wrap up with a final sixth season. Weisberg says that said the producers actually came up with an ending during the second season, and “to our great surprise, that idea has stuck.”

Whatever is in store for the remaining episodes, the historical fiction of The Americans may face a boost, or blowback, from the unexpected turn of modern day reality.

The Americans airs Tuesdays at 10e/p on FX.