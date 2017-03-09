‘Game of Thrones’ Revealed Its Season 7 Premiere Date With Ice and Fire

Listen, I just watched a flamethrower melt a block of ice for upwards of 30 minutes to learn that Game of Thrones, HBO’s fantasy mega-hit, will return for its seventh season on July 16, 2017. Boom. There you go. That took 5 seconds.

One one hand (of the king): All aboard the hype train to Westeros, people, I’ve missed Game of Thrones since its fiery finale more than Bran Stark misses Hodor (#TooSoon). On the other hand, though: How much can I really trust HBO if they apparently don’t even know how to properly melt an ice cube? Next time, bring my dude Drogon to the marketing meeting.



