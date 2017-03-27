Gordon Announces New Legislative District Director

New Jersey State Senator Bob Gordon announced a new hire for his 38th legislative district office Monday. Constantina Meis, a veteran Democratic operative in the state, will be coming on as Gordon’s district director.

“I am extraordinarily pleased that Constantina is joining my team as District Director. Her years of experience as a community organizer and an advocate for issues that matter to families will prove invaluable as we continue the work to improve the lives of residents in my thirteen towns and across New Jersey,” Gordon said.

“Her passion for public service will also be an asset in maintaining the high levels of constituent service for which my office is known.”

Before joining Gordon’s office, Meis worked for nonprofits the American Conference on Diversity and for the Boys and Girls Club of Newark. She has also worked for the Washington D.C.-based Field Strategies on campaigns including as campaign manager for the Passaic County Democratic Committee; in field operations for Congressman Bill Pascrell; as Hudson County Director for US Senator Bob Menendez; and Statewide Deputy in New Jersey for Obama for America ‘08.

Meis, of Bergenfield, is a graduate of Bloomfield College. She currently serves as Executive Vice President on the national board of Young Democrats of America.