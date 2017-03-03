Week in Fundraising: Guadagno Qualified, Johnson Approved for Matching Funds

Two of the candidates in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race reached benchmarks in their primary bids this week by reaching the threshold to qualify for matching funds from the state. Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno reached the $430,000 level needed to qualify this week, while Democratic outlier Jim Johnson received final approval for his own two-for-one $652,008 contribution from the state.

“Meeting this important fundraising goal just over a month after launching our campaign shows that New Jerseyans are eager to support Kim Guadagno’s campaign and her positive message for the future,” Guadagno’s campaign manager Dave Huguenel wrote in a statement.

“With strong financial backing, endorsements in all 21 counties and a plan to make New Jersey better through lower taxes and auditing Trenton, the Lieutenant Governor is well positioned to win the primary in June and defeat the tax and spend Democrats in November.”

If Guadagno’s application is also approved, she will be raise up to $6.4 million in her primary contest against Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. Ciattarelli is also pursuing matching funds.

On the Democratic side, Johnson will face long odds against Democratic frontrunner and former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, who has declined to apply for matching funds. He has already loaned his campaign $10 million, and will have no spending cap without public financing.