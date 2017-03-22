Live in Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s First Tribeca Home

The former couple lived in 13 Harrison Street before the whole conscious uncoupling thing

By 03/22/17 8:00am
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin traded in this abode for a penthouse on Washington Street.
Brown Harris Stevens
A potential combination would create a massive 5-story Tribeca townhouse.
Brown Harris Stevens
The current décor doesn't seem too Goop-worthy.
Brown Harris Stevens
One of six bedrooms.
Brown Harris Stevens
The home is 24 feet wide.
Brown Harris Stevens
The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances.
Brown Harris Stevens
It was not easy, but Gwyneth Paltrow has finally found a buyer for her long-suffering Tribeca penthouse at 416 Washington Street—the chic abode went into contract last week.

But before the Goop queen and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, moved into the aforementioned penthouse, they lived in a massive quadraplex just a blocks away, at 13 Harrison Street. The then-couple bought the apartment in 2005 for $7.9 million, using Orchard House LLC, before selling it in 2009 for $13.6 million, per Luxury Listings

If you were worried you missed out on the Gwyneth-approved Washington Street penthouse, don’t! The Harrison Street unit just hit the market, except now it’s being offered as a potential combination with the below unit, as a five-story townhouse.

gettyimages 624431072 Live in Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martins First Tribeca Home

Gwyneth Paltrow sure does love Tribeca. Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

It’s currently configured as two condo apartments—an 8,442-square-foot six-bedroom owner’s quadruplex (Paltrow’s old home), as well as the 3,400-square-foot mixed use ground floor apartment. The entire 24-foot-wide townhouse is for sale and being delivered vacant, per the listing held by Brown Harris Stevens broker David Kornmeier.

The home is equipped with an elevator and three wood-burning fireplaces, as well as skylights. The master bedroom has a private glass balcony within the solarium.

The living room has 12-foot ceilings and exposed brick, and the chef’s kitchen is fitted with a center island, dining area and stainless steel appliances. No word yet on if it has all the knives Paltrow loves so much.

At the current $25 million ask, this abode definitely has a heftier price tag than the relatively paltry $10 million Paltrow’s penthouse went into contract at. Perhaps Paltrow should take another look at her old home—she does really seem to love the area.

