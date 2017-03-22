Live in Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s First Tribeca Home







It was not easy, but Gwyneth Paltrow has finally found a buyer for her long-suffering Tribeca penthouse at 416 Washington Street—the chic abode went into contract last week.

But before the Goop queen and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, moved into the aforementioned penthouse, they lived in a massive quadraplex just a blocks away, at 13 Harrison Street. The then-couple bought the apartment in 2005 for $7.9 million, using Orchard House LLC, before selling it in 2009 for $13.6 million, per Luxury Listings.

If you were worried you missed out on the Gwyneth-approved Washington Street penthouse, don’t! The Harrison Street unit just hit the market, except now it’s being offered as a potential combination with the below unit, as a five-story townhouse.

It’s currently configured as two condo apartments—an 8,442-square-foot six-bedroom owner’s quadruplex (Paltrow’s old home), as well as the 3,400-square-foot mixed use ground floor apartment. The entire 24-foot-wide townhouse is for sale and being delivered vacant, per the listing held by Brown Harris Stevens broker David Kornmeier.

The home is equipped with an elevator and three wood-burning fireplaces, as well as skylights. The master bedroom has a private glass balcony within the solarium.

The living room has 12-foot ceilings and exposed brick, and the chef’s kitchen is fitted with a center island, dining area and stainless steel appliances. No word yet on if it has all the knives Paltrow loves so much.

At the current $25 million ask, this abode definitely has a heftier price tag than the relatively paltry $10 million Paltrow’s penthouse went into contract at. Perhaps Paltrow should take another look at her old home—she does really seem to love the area.