Hilary Duff’s Wine Launch Was What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff is known for many things, including being a tween Disney star, starring in a particularly lurid (for W.B. standards) Gossip Girl threesome and for penning the Laguna Beach theme song. Now, she’s teaming up with Callie Collection for a wine launch during the break from her starring role on Younger.

On Tuesday night the former Lizzie McGuire starlet was surrounded by wine, Instagram-worthy DIY flower wreaths and a particularly popular photo booth (although it wasn’t the infamous Kardashian-approved one) at The North Cabana at La Sirena in Meatpacking.

Lindsay Lohan’s former nemesis was surrounded by 20-somethings in their best Los Angeles-inspired florals, hoping to snap a picture of their childhood icon (unfortunately, her cartoon version did not attend). Sadly, selfies with the star were frowned upon.

Despite her star status, Duff’s ensemble fit in perfectly. Ignoring the New York weather, she wore a white T by Alexander Wang top paired with a long Raquel Allegra duster jacket, with black Frayed Mother denim and Aquazzura heels. The Cinderella Story star was on-hand to personally demonstrate her favorite hostess tips, alongside her newfound Grigio girls.

The Callie Collection launches this month, and includes a California Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Fresh Red Blend. At only $13.99, they’re easy to grab and bring to a friend’s Pinterest-inspired get together. If you’re feeling particularly generous, you can follow Duff’s lead and put together a matching bar cart. Or, you could simply buy a pre-made one, instead. DIY is so yesterday.