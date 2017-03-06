I Don’t Trust Many With My Hair, But Stylist Naoko Suzuki Makes Me Feel Alive!

It’s no secret my hair is naturally down-to-there, and I don’t trust many with it, but stylist Naoko Suzuki at Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa has an artful way of making me feel alive when I’m in her chair. She takes her time, carefully calculating each cut while I soak up beautiful views from the 19th floor. I work with Naoko for many of my Fashion Week presentations and celebrity chef Katie Lee is another happy customer.

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.