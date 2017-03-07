Republican Steps Up to Challenge Senator Greenstein in NJ’s 14th Legislative District

On Tuesday morning, Hamilton Councilwoman Ileana Schirmer announced during an interview on NJ’s 101.5 that she will be challenging state Senator Linda Greenstein in New Jersey’s 14th legislative district. Greenstein is a Democrat while Schirmer is a Republican.

In the interview, Schirmer cited fiscal issues as he main reason for running.

“Myself, as well as many New Jerseyans, we are sick and tired of politicians mismanaging our money. They take our taxes, spend it in ways that do not make sense,” she said. In the interview, Schirmer also noted that she is the only one of her family members still living in New Jersey due to the high cost of living driving others out.

Schirmer was born in Cuba. She is the first Hispanic woman to ever be elected in Mercer County. Greenstein was first elected to the state senate in 2010.

Listen to the 101.5 audio here: