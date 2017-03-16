Ina Garten Is Ready to Say Farewell to This Parisian Inspired Abode









Everyone’s favorite Barefoot Contessa is giving up one of her kitchens. Yes, beloved celebrity chef Ina Garten and her husband, Yale School of Management Dean Emeritus (and we think sous chef) Jeffrey just listed a very charming Upper East Side co-op, where if you have the means you can cook in the very space spot as the Garten herself.

The couple converted the original two-bedroom apartment at 71 East 77th Street into a more spacious one-bedroom, and the master suite, with fabric-covered walls and parquet wood floors, does not disappoint. Nor does the entirely marble-clad en-suite bath.

The chic abode has a Parisian-inspired aesthetic, per the listing shared by Stribling brokers Alexa Lambert, Merrill Curtis and Marc Achilles. “Each time I step into this space I am struck by the exquisite attention to detail. It’s evident how much thought and care Ina and Jeffrey put into creating such a warm and classic home,” Lambert said in a press release.

AD 100 designer Daniel Romualdez decorated the chic apartment, which is listed for $1.98 million—for those interested in another chef’s estate, consider Paula Deen’s somewhat ridiculous Savannah property.

But back to this pretty New York residence. There’s a dining foyer with a view over the double-height living room, which features a wood-burning fireplace.

Moving on to the room we know everyone is most excited to hear about, the kitchen is “chic, modern and exceptionally efficient.” Though we must say, per the photos seen in the slideshow above, it doesn’t look large enough to go all out on, say, a Thanksgiving holiday filled Garten’s famous turkey gravy, smashed sweet potatoes and spinach gratin. But maybe it works for the culinary connoisseur to make her chicken piccata.

It’s a good thing Garten seriously upgraded her New York digs last year—you know, for when she’s not at her East Hampton pad. Indeed, the Gartens bought a $4.65 million two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 563 Park Avenue last summer. The 2,450-square-foot unit has a much larger kitchen, which we think is surely far better suited for all the culinary wonders Garten is cooking up.