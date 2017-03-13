Social Download: Internet Reacts to Lorde on ‘SNL’, Bughead on ‘Riverdale’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Saturday Night Live continues to make fodder of Trump’s inner circle, this week using host Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka.

#Complicit when you absolutely have to smell like guilt and privilege at the same time. #SNL pic.twitter.com/0vkisI4KkV — Jerry Boyer (@ryllflsh) March 12, 2017

Ivanka: "Daddy😭😭😭 Did you see #SNL making fun of me tonight. Tweet something crazy about them and all media."

Trump: "On it now." #Complicit pic.twitter.com/WlOsrfj8xe — Grand Z (@zitto007) March 12, 2017

The likeness (detached stare) is kind of remarkable.

Everyone was giddy about musical guest Lorde, who played stuff off her upcoming album.

My excitement about Melodrama is getting more and more with each day, I hope i survive the wait until june 16 😭💙🎶 #Lorde A post shared by Ebrahim /He/ 💛 (@lordeislord) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Okay 🙌 #lorde #snl #music #piano #liability #singing #singalong @lordemusic A post shared by Jessie (@jdsmith022) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Lorde dancing is like an awesome combo of Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club mixed with a little Elaine from Seinfeld #snl — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, over in Riverdale, a new romance-slash-hashtag was born. All hail Jughead plus Betty, aka Bughead.

Ship or nahh #jugheadjones #riverdale #bettycooper #teenwolf #archieandrews #veronicalodge A post shared by Mrs.Jones (@jughead_jones_slays) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

I want someone to share their food with me the way Jughead shares his with Betty 😭😭 #riverdale #bughead pic.twitter.com/DLPtbVooaY — Best of Jughead (@RiverdaleFans_) March 3, 2017

Here is some good Bughead advice.

And finally, this week marked the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. People piped up with tributes to the groundbreaking show that meant so much to so many.

And then there was Buffy #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Buffy #ICantRememberTheArtist #BRB #RhysCooper A post shared by Amber Bansak (@amberthebamber) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

😍😥 #buffy #buffythevampireslayer #buffy20thanniversary A post shared by Ellie Louise Dunn (@ellie200592) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

The most hardcore fans chose to express their love permanently. Oh man, there are some intense Buffy tattoos out there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPDQRIeggMG

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRghP-hDHkX/

Fully healed pic. Thank you to the immensely lovely @katweir 👱🏻‍♀️☂️🍔👻🍺🏹📟☠️👢🎒⚰️ #buffythevampireslayer #buffytattoo A post shared by Edwina (@d.w.i.n.a) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Holy crap this @teawulfe @matthewsylar Buffy split sheet is so gorgeous. #buffy A post shared by Merp Derpins (@meemeemo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT