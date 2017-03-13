Social Download: Internet Reacts to Lorde on ‘SNL’, Bughead on ‘Riverdale’

By 03/13/17 2:12pm
nup 177449 0092 Social Download: Internet Reacts to Lorde on SNL, Bughead on Riverdale

Musical guest Lorde performs on Saturday Night Live. Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live continues to make fodder of Trump’s inner circle, this week using host Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka.

The likeness (detached stare) is kind of remarkable.

#TNJWeekendRecap | #SaturdayNightLive went after #IvankaTrump and it was genius! • • On Saturday night, #SNL brought out #AlecBaldwin and his famous #DonaldTrump impersonation for an open. But, even that couldn't hold a candle to the show's harshest sketch yet. • • Played by host #ScarlettJohansson, the show introduced "Complicit" a faux perfume by #IvankaTrump. The fragrance's message was clear: an outspoken woman known to be very close to her father but is complicit in the things he does and does nothing about them. The commercial's narrator opens by saying, "She's Ivanka and a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she's beautiful. She's powerful. She's…complicit." Adding, "She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing. Complicit." The best line however, "Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won't." Yikes! • • #fortheloveofnews #tnj #thenewjournalist #journalist #journalistatwork #taradrinks #entertainmentnews #snl #saturdaynightlive #comedy #scarlettjohansson #IvankaTrump #TNJNews

A post shared by Tara Drinks, Lead Writer (@thenewjournalist) on

Everyone was giddy about musical guest Lorde, who played stuff off her upcoming album.

Okay 🙌 #lorde #snl #music #piano #liability #singing #singalong @lordemusic

A post shared by Jessie (@jdsmith022) on

Meanwhile, over in Riverdale, a new romance-slash-hashtag was born. All hail Jughead plus Betty, aka Bughead.

Ship or nahh #jugheadjones #riverdale #bettycooper #teenwolf #archieandrews #veronicalodge

A post shared by Mrs.Jones (@jughead_jones_slays) on

Here is some good Bughead advice.

And finally, this week marked the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. People piped up with tributes to the groundbreaking show that meant so much to so many.

"The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. Be brave. Live" . Come on, anyone else here a Buffy fan? . Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the start of Buffy on the WB. And although it started a bit later here in Germany, it was basically the favorite TV show of teenage Sarah. The badass vampire slayer 🔪who was also sassy as hell? ➡ That was exactly what this little loner with a smart mouth and weird sense of humor needed. Sometimes waiting for a new episode of Buffy was what helped me get through a bad day. There are only a few excellent TV shows with a strong heroine and an epic supporting cast that I love (looking at you Veronica Mars ➡ that Joss Whedon cameo 😉😂). So "thank you" and happy anniversary Miss Summers . And I need to thank Tom @thebookambassador for reminding me of Sunnydale yesterday. You should really go check out his amazing Buffy tribute . And now, the most important question: Team Angel or Team Spike? . #buffy #josswhedon #buffythevampireslayer #spike #funkopop #bookish #sarahmichellegellar #willow #giles #instabooks

A post shared by Sarah, Germany 🌟🐼🍫 (@sarahlostbutfound) on

And then there was Buffy #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Buffy #ICantRememberTheArtist #BRB #RhysCooper

A post shared by Amber Bansak (@amberthebamber) on

😍😥 #buffy #buffythevampireslayer #buffy20thanniversary

A post shared by Ellie Louise Dunn (@ellie200592) on

The most hardcore fans chose to express their love permanently. Oh man, there are some intense Buffy tattoos out there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPDQRIeggMG

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRghP-hDHkX/

Holy crap this @teawulfe @matthewsylar Buffy split sheet is so gorgeous. #buffy

A post shared by Merp Derpins (@meemeemo) on

