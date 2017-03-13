Social Download: Internet Reacts to Lorde on ‘SNL’, Bughead on ‘Riverdale’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Saturday Night Live continues to make fodder of Trump’s inner circle, this week using host Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka.
The likeness (detached stare) is kind of remarkable.
On Saturday night, SNL brought out Alec Baldwin and his famous Donald Trump impersonation for an open. But, even that couldn't hold a candle to the show's harshest sketch yet. Played by host Scarlett Johansson, the show introduced "Complicit" a faux perfume by Ivanka Trump. The fragrance's message was clear: an outspoken woman known to be very close to her father but is complicit in the things he does and does nothing about them. The commercial's narrator opens by saying, "She's Ivanka and a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she's beautiful. She's powerful. She's…complicit." Adding, "She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing. Complicit." The best line however, "Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won't."
Everyone was giddy about musical guest Lorde, who played stuff off her upcoming album.
Meanwhile, over in Riverdale, a new romance-slash-hashtag was born. All hail Jughead plus Betty, aka Bughead.
Here is some good Bughead advice.
And finally, this week marked the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. People piped up with tributes to the groundbreaking show that meant so much to so many.
Happy birthday to Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show! I watched Buffy when she first came out, and I've watched her again with my teenage daughter. I love the empowering message this kick-ass girl with a wooden stake delivers to generations of girls everywhere.
"The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. Be brave. Live" . Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the start of Buffy on the WB. And although it started a bit later here in Germany, it was basically the favorite TV show of teenage Sarah. The badass vampire slayer who was also sassy as hell? That was exactly what this little loner with a smart mouth and weird sense of humor needed. Sometimes waiting for a new episode of Buffy was what helped me get through a bad day. There are only a few excellent TV shows with a strong heroine and an epic supporting cast that I love (looking at you Veronica Mars). So "thank you" and happy anniversary Miss Summers . And I need to thank Tom @thebookambassador for reminding me of Sunnydale yesterday. And now, the most important question: Team Angel or Team Spike?
Still celebrating Buffy's 20th Anniversary, here's a throwback to a drawing of Spike and his namesake, my little vampire cat Spike, who is just as much a lovable demon as William the Bloody is…and he will bite you
20 years since Buffy began. Crikey. Here's a painting by my boy Mr Dalton @alexdaltonart that hangs in our boudoir
The most hardcore fans chose to express their love permanently. Oh man, there are some intense Buffy tattoos out there.
It's been a while, but here is the Buffy piece finished. Thank you Jennifer!
this badass graced our screens 20 years ago today. to say i grew up with this show is an understatement. buffy shaped & defined who i am today. buffy made my teenage years a little less sucky. in a really dark & crappy time in my life, buffy gave me hope & happiness & i'm forever grateful. i find myself rewatching the show whenever i am trying to work through something & it takes me to a better place for a while. thanks for being my hero & influencing who i am today.
20 years. Thanks for the memories
Here's the newest addition to my body. I definitely cried, but the pain was worth it. This is from the Buffy episode "Passion." Angelus says this and a couple other things about passion in the midst of torturing Buffy and her friends. This is also the episode when he kills Jenny Calendar and lays her on Giles' bed with a trail of rose petals and romantic music for Giles to find her.