Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘This Is Us’ Finale, ‘Feud’ and Amazon Pilots

People totally lost their minds over This is Us all season, and the finale episode was no exception.
High praise was heaped on all the characters.
Everyone had so many feelings and tears and cathartic episodes.
Er, this might actually be unhealthy?
Feud on FX has led to the resurgence of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford idolatry that we suspect had been lingering just under the surface for a long time. The show’s been inspiring merch.
And this tattoo, which is some real gun-jumping fandom.
And even more cosplay/drag/dress-up, etc.
Candy Apple Snow I'm preparing, watching "Feud," getting my Bette Davis Diva resting bitch-face on.
And, okay, this has absolutely nothing to do with the show, or with TV at all, but it was tagged #feud and absolutely needs to be seen by everyone. You’re welcome!
It’s Amazon’s so-called pilot season, and the streaming service released five new pilots for viewers to weigh in on. There are three that seem to be garnering the majority of the buzz.
Oasis is a sci-fi show staring Richard “Robb Stark” Madden.
Budding Prospects is a pot comedy from director Terry Zwigoff.
Okay, so I know it's been a couple of days since I watched this, but I'm going to babble at you about this show for a moment. This is not my usually preferred genre. I honestly might not have given it a look unless I get a rec from someone I generally respect (looking at you, @realadamrose ) and I'm not sure how to recommend this to people. After two hours of trying to figure it out, I told my husband that it reminded me of the movie "Garden State" but with more everything. That said, I'm really, really glad I watched it and I want to recommend it. I also want to recommend the addition of alcohol while watching, not because it's bad – it isn't – but because the entire time I was watching it felt like watching someone else's drug trip from outside their head, which can be fun if you don't have to watch for an overdose. All in all, this ended up being one of the few shows I was torn between wanting to watch and wanting to be part of the action. So go watch it on Amazon, and go follow @buddingptv while you're at it. #tvshowreview #pilotepisodereview #BuddingProspects #rkbabbles #screenshot
Then there’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from beloved Gilmore Girls mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino.
Has anyone seen The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on @amazonvideo pilots? ITS AMAZING. I literally watched it three times in a row (and a fourth time to sketch the outfits🙈) and tried sketching some of the amazing outfits included in it. I really hope it's the show that gets picked up. #themarvelousmrsmaisel #amazon #characterdesign #art #doodle #sketch #digitalart #fanart #ootd #sketch #artist #bostonart #bostonartist #massart #illustration #amazonpilots #marvelousmrsmaisel