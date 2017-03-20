Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘This Is Us’ Finale, ‘Feud’ and Amazon Pilots

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

People totally lost their minds over This is Us all season, and the finale episode was no exception.

My fiance told me how much he loved the song Moonshadow when we first met. And it's Jack and Rebecca's song…goosebumps #ThisIsUs — Sarah Burks (@SarahroseBurks) March 17, 2017

High praise was heaped on all the characters.

I also don't think a fictional television character has ever changed my life as much as William did. We should name a holiday after that man — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 17, 2017

@la_viandante Honestly, I'm mostly Rebecca and Kate. But Jack makes me want to be better. #ThisIsUs — Leslie PalmaSimoncek (@leslieps918) March 17, 2017

every girl should aspire to have a guy like Jack from #ThisIsUs ❤ — madeline ❁ (@maddieheinitz) March 17, 2017

if i could describe my ideal man i think it would be Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack on #ThisIsUs — Posh Spice (@AriannaaAlvarez) March 17, 2017

#ThisIsUs is one of the most relatable shows I've ever seen. I am 34% jack 31% rebecca 14% randall 9% kate 7% beth 5% kevin — Rinnee (@la_viandante) March 17, 2017

Everyone had so many feelings and tears and cathartic episodes.

#ThisIsUs always has me in 😭 — Sarah G 💕 (@Supermomglory) March 17, 2017

I'm still shook from the last #ThisIsUs episode. Even when they were separating he spoke positivity into her I just….. pic.twitter.com/uCJyWa7SwN — Taylor Reneè (@Ebony_QT) March 17, 2017

#ThisIsUs took my heart & soul & chopped em up but I loved every second of it 😭 — Rachel Robelli (@RachelRobelli) March 17, 2017

#ThisIsUs will kill you slowly — Amanda Roy (@mandersroy) March 17, 2017

I swear I've lost 10 lbs in tears watching #ThisIsUs 😭 — Tear-uhhhhhhhh (@Teabomber) March 17, 2017

If you don't cry during any & all episodes of 'This Is Us' I question if you are even human. #yafreakingrobot #thisisus #allthetears pic.twitter.com/NGZ21tMGxA — Rebekah Westermann (@LuLaRoeBekahW) March 17, 2017

Omg effing #ThisIsUs I can't stop crying and I don't want these feels! — Jessie (@JFKoer) March 17, 2017

Y do I cry during every #ThisIsUs episode, just y — Meg (@meg_kirsch) March 17, 2017

@bigbelleville to watch #thisisus. 1. Pour massive wine. 2. Grab kitchen roll, it absorbs more tears. 3. Drunkenly hold your children — rosie carnahan darby (@rosiecd) March 17, 2017

Er, this might actually be unhealthy?

I don't understand how but I can watch the same episode of #ThisIsUs over and over and still sob. And sob. Uncontrollable, loud sobs. — Nicole Rose (@NicCoady) March 17, 2017

my dad just came in my room & sees me bawling watching #ThisIsUs & asks why're you watching sad things? I DONT KNOW DAD IDK BUT I CANT STOP. pic.twitter.com/kM4nE83W3f — Farha K.✨ (@farhaaax) March 17, 2017

Feud on FX has led to the resurgence of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford idolatry that we suspect had been lingering just under the surface for a long time. The show’s been inspiring merch.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? #FEUD #dolls #art #mediodescocido #recreation #BetteDavis #JoanCrawford A post shared by Mediodescocido Art Dolls (@mediodescocido) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

New tank! #allabouteve #bettedavis #margochanning #feud A post shared by Tim "Tintim" Jones-Yelvington (@tintimjy) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

And this tattoo, which is some real gun-jumping fandom.

@djrosedna you out did yourself. Thank you Joan/Bette Susan/Jessica #Feud @feudfx thank you @instaglenhanson for your brilliance and talent A post shared by Duke Epolito (@dukenrain) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

And even more cosplay/drag/dress-up, etc.

Hey Blanche… You know we got rats in the cellar! #thedreamgirlsreview #BetteDavis #Feud #babyjanehudson A post shared by Emmy winning makeup artist (@glenalen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

#tbt to on the set with Bette Davis! One of my Idols!! #whateverhappenedtobabyjane #feud A post shared by Jeremy (@therealjwray) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

And, okay, this has absolutely nothing to do with the show, or with TV at all, but it was tagged #feud and absolutely needs to be seen by everyone. You’re welcome!

See now, buy now 🍸 #morefashion #morepira #lookdodia #sonograta #feud A post shared by johnnyluxo (@johnnyluxo) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

It’s Amazon’s so-called pilot season, and the streaming service released five new pilots for viewers to weigh in on. There are three that seem to be garnering the majority of the buzz.

Oasis is a sci-fi show staring Richard “Robb Stark” Madden.

Go watch #Oasis..if for nothing else than to look upon the beautiful @_richardmadden 😍…but seriously, it's really well done #amazonpilots pic.twitter.com/rtYPhAZa7D — Nichole Louise (@Nichole_Louise_) March 19, 2017

Checking out #AmazonPilots. Oasis was great sci-fi. Hope it's commissioned for a full season. 👍 — Paul (@pafster) March 18, 2017

GOD DAMN The #AmazonPilots episode of #Oasis is so good. Please pick this up cause I need it in my life. I need it so bad. — Jonathan Serritos (@Renakku) March 18, 2017

Okay that #Oasis ending was creepy AF and I need to know what happens next! #AmazonPilots — Falon Loves Life 👑 (@FalonLovesLife) March 18, 2017

Budding Prospects is a pot comedy from director Terry Zwigoff.

Finally watched it! Would love to see more and to see the characters evolve! Fun show! @RealAdamRose @amazon #BuddingProspects pic.twitter.com/sSkb9vmIQK — CoKo (@ckf_coko) March 18, 2017

Just watched #BuddingProspects on Amazon. @RealAdamRose definitely deserves a show so I hope it gets a full season 😊 — Hey Assbutt! (@jdubb3810) March 18, 2017

Then there’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from beloved Gilmore Girls mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Everyone please watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel so we can discuss. #AmazonPilots pic.twitter.com/Ivre3yI7SH — taylor h. brogan (@thbrogan) March 17, 2017

Would love to see more Mrs Maisel. Amy Sherman-Palladino needs to be making more TV! #AmazonPilots https://t.co/12KiJtNBaZ — Ka-Wing Tam (@kawingdash) March 19, 2017