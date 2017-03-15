EXCLUSIVE: Jack Ciattarelli Fails to Qualify for GOP Ballot in Cumberland County

It looks as though Kim Guadagno will have an even easier time earning the Republican line at tomorrow’s Cumberland County convention than she’s had in her previous wins. That’s because she’s the only candidate who met the GOP’s conditions to appear on the ballot.

Justin White the Solicitor for the County GOP, told PolitickerNJ today, that “Our bylaws adopted buy our org, adopted in March of 2016, provide that a candidate for any office, from freeholder up to the President of the United States, including the governor, if they want to be considered for our party’s endorsement and to get the county line, they have to submit a letter of intent explaining who they are and what they want and that has to be submitted by Feb. 15. To date, the only candidate who has requested consideration is Kim Guadagno.”

Asked if this means no other candidates will be considered, White said ” I can’t prepare a ballot unless I know who’s to be on it.”

White conceded that exceptions have been carved out for presidential candidates, “Our bylaws do contain some language that the condition can be waived by the county chairperson.” He said it’s rare for the county to get what he called “solicitations” from presidential candidates. But it’s not rare for candidates within the borders of New Jersey. They’re supposed to know the rules.”

It appears as though no candidates other than Kim Guadagno met those conditions. So Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, Joe Rullo and even Joe Piscopo will also not appear on the ballot. But it was Assemblyman Ciattarelli, who won his Republican-rich home county of Somerset, who was likely to pose the strongest challenge to Guadagno in the small but meaningful county of Cumberland.

“Look, I know Jack Ciattarelli. If he’s not exactly a household name, at least we know who he is. But the rules are there so someone doesn’t nominate his crazy uncle who goes and screams at the planning board for governor.”

PolitickerNJ has reached out to Mr. Ciattarelli’s representatives. This story will be updated when we hear back.