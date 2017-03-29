Watch Live: Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Through the Years

The actress' longterm colorist will share the secret behind colored hair that feels, and looks, healthy

By 03/29/17 6:30am
Who could forget the Rachel? This shot is from 1995.
Getty Images
An icy updo from the 1997 movie "Til There Was You."
Getty Images
Casual curls at the '98 premiere of "Kissing a Fool."
Getty Images
Goofy hair goals, in 1998.
Getty Images
Dark and heavily teased locks, from the television show, "The Edge."
Getty Images
Perhaps faux dreds made sense in 1999.
Getty Images
The Rachel, all grown out.
Getty Images
A choppy bob, with the "Friends" ladies.
Getty Images
And a sleek bob.
Getty Images
We love this length, just as much as we love Brad Pitt's purple outfit (which is a lot).
Getty Images
Sleek strands with long layers has become a signature of the actress.
Getty Images
Who needs a shirt with color this good?
Getty Images
Photographic evidence that Aniston is the ideal California girl.
Getty Images
Aniston knows that a tan looks great with a deep golden blonde.
Getty Images
This long and tousled look was a rather casual option for the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
A boho outfit calls for some boho waves in a deep caramel.
Getty Images
Remember these side bangs?
Getty Images
Those bangs grew out nicely.
Getty Images
Aniston was phasing out her brunette 'do and slowly phasing blonde back in.
Getty Images
This color might not be the most flattering, but at least she was able to accessorize with a Golden Globe.
Getty Images
Aniston had a brief brunette phase.
Getty Images
Just a little golden scrunch....and an Emmy.
Getty Images
Just a little barrette moment.
Getty Images
Aniston returned to the lob in 2011 and we have to say, it suits her well.
Getty Images
This bob is SO good.
Getty Images
Aniston went a bit darker on her base layers.
Getty Images
Another case of the long layers.
Getty Images
Who could forget this little braid moment?
Getty Images
Laughing with fellow blonde and "Marley & Me" cos-starOwen Wilson
Getty Images
Heavy gold jewelry offsets the golden tones in Aniston's hair.
Getty Images
Look at that shine!
Getty Images
Aniston serves up some sideboob and some very light face framing pieces.
Getty Images
This dramatic side braid was well-executed.
Getty Images
A frosty blonde moment at the 2013 Oscars.
Getty Images
An LBD is a blonde's best friend.
Getty Images
These glasses are a great accessory.
Getty Images
Aniston shows off her highlights with this updo.
Getty Images
At the 2017 Oscars, Aniston debuted a subtle ombré.
Getty Images
If we were to give Jennifer Aniston a Hollywood superlative, it would have to be Best Hair. Sure, the actress made her major hair debut with “The Rachel,” in all of its layered glory, and followed it up with a few cringe-worthy ‘dos (like a messy head of faux dreadlocks), but that all took place in the ’90s. Now that the Friends actress has grown up, she’s matured into a hairstyle that just works for her. Her sleek locks are almost permanently caramel colored and they always shine, in the way that only healthy hair can. As this slideshow proves, Aniston has made only minimal changes to her color over the past few years, leaving trendy hues and cuts to the more experimental Hollywood types.

Aniston’s expert color is the handiwork of Michael Canalé, who has been working with her for decades (he is credited as co-creator of “The Rachel,” alongside Chris McMillan). One of Canalé’s signatures is a focus on the natural beauty of his clients’ hair, ensuring that he won’t fry their locks, while delivering the best color possible. Seeing as he also works on the manes of Heidi Klum, Shakira, Penelope Cruz and Carolyn Murphy, we trust this celeb stylist knows a thing or two about the importance of hair that looks and feels good. In fact, he’s developed a haircare line, Canalé, which offers shampoo, conditioner and even dry shampoo that promises to extend the life of a glaze, highlight or dye.

As for figuring out what the next “Rachel” will be? Well, you’re on your own there.

Tune in at 1 p.m. for a Facebook Live video with Michael Canalé, where he will share his tips and tricks for maintaining healthy colored hair.

