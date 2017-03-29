Watch Live: Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Through the Years

Aniston returned to the lob in 2011 and we have to say, it suits her well.

This color might not be the most flattering, but at least she was able to accessorize with a Golden Globe.





























If we were to give Jennifer Aniston a Hollywood superlative, it would have to be Best Hair. Sure, the actress made her major hair debut with “The Rachel,” in all of its layered glory, and followed it up with a few cringe-worthy ‘dos (like a messy head of faux dreadlocks), but that all took place in the ’90s. Now that the Friends actress has grown up, she’s matured into a hairstyle that just works for her. Her sleek locks are almost permanently caramel colored and they always shine, in the way that only healthy hair can. As this slideshow proves, Aniston has made only minimal changes to her color over the past few years, leaving trendy hues and cuts to the more experimental Hollywood types.

Aniston’s expert color is the handiwork of Michael Canalé, who has been working with her for decades (he is credited as co-creator of “The Rachel,” alongside Chris McMillan). One of Canalé’s signatures is a focus on the natural beauty of his clients’ hair, ensuring that he won’t fry their locks, while delivering the best color possible. Seeing as he also works on the manes of Heidi Klum, Shakira, Penelope Cruz and Carolyn Murphy, we trust this celeb stylist knows a thing or two about the importance of hair that looks and feels good. In fact, he’s developed a haircare line, Canalé, which offers shampoo, conditioner and even dry shampoo that promises to extend the life of a glaze, highlight or dye.

As for figuring out what the next “Rachel” will be? Well, you’re on your own there.

Tune in at 1 p.m. for a Facebook Live video with Michael Canalé, where he will share his tips and tricks for maintaining healthy colored hair.