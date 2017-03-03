Multi-Tasker Jennifer Lopez Does It All on New Season of ‘Shades of Blue’

After season one of her cop drama Shades of Blue wrapped, star Jennifer Lopez had a revelation.

“We ended on such an intense note that I felt like, ‘oh my God, where do we go from here?’ Where does this character go after what she’s just done?’”

But, taking that in, Lopez says that the confusion only made her more eager to jump back in for more. “I didn’t know what the writers’ room was going to come up with, and what they did was even more intense and crazy than the first year. So it’s exciting.”

On the intense drama, Lopez plays Harlee Santos, a single-mother New York police officer, who’s forced to work for the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, essentially turning on her tight-knit unit.

Explaining the upcoming season’s narrative, Lopez says, “The mess just becomes even bigger. The moral lines and ethical lines are pushed even further, and the struggle becomes even more intense for [Harlee] because of her daughter, because of who she is as a person and her beliefs.”

Lopez says that she knew that this season was going to be emotionally demanding, but wasn’t aware to what extent. “I thought the first season was so challenging because it was just emotionally taxing. When I read the first page of the first scene of this season, I was, like, “Okay. That’s what we are doing. We’re going there. Okay. Got it. I’m there.’ It really does feel like [the team is] caught in a hurricane that they can’t get out of this season.”

Executive Producer Jack Orman, asked about how the police corruption angle of the series reflects real life, says, “Our show explores it in season two, and we will continue to do so.”

Speaking about this, Lopez adds, “I think that there’re good people and bad people. There’re good cops and bad cops. In our show, it’s not about that bigger conversation. It’s about humanity and about people and how good people can sometimes do bad things, but it doesn’t necessarily make them a bad person. That’s what our show is more about.”

Reflecting on her career, Lopez remarks, “I don’t think about what I did five years ago or what I might do five years from now. I just go with what I feel right now. I feel very creatively motivated to do a lot of things.”

‘A lot’ seems to be a bit of an understatement as Lopez explains, “This year, [I’m] producing a lot and doing [a show called] World of Dance and I’ll be doing my stint in Vegas all year. Then [I’m] going to do [NBC’s live musical] Bye Bye Birdie at the end of the year as well. It’s a full year, but it’s creatively fulfilling for me as an actor, as a singer, as a performer, as a dancer, and I couldn’t be more excited about tackling each one of those projects.”

She laughs a little as she adds, “How I’m going to feel in a year from now, I don’t know. Maybe I want to take a year off.”

With all of this on her plate, Lopez explains how she juggles all of it, saying, “I’m always able to focus and get it done. I do one thing at a time, and I put my full attention on whatever I’m doing at that moment. If I’m filming all day on Shades of Blue and I know I’m not in the next scene, I do a voice session to learn a new song that I’m going to have to do for Birdie. Then I’ll leave that alone. I’m just able to compartmentalize that way and go, ‘OK, I need to switch. I need to get concentrated on this. I need to focus.’”

Orman admitted that Lopez’s schedule actually offered some unexpected addition lag time to creatively shape Shades of Blue. “I can tell you, I was the beneficiary of [Jennifer going off to do her Vegas show] because we produced five, six episodes of the series and it is really intense. There’s a complexity to the storytelling. So it was nice for us to be able to sort of regroup [while she was away] and look at what we had. It really helped us plan the end of the season. So there was an ancillary benefit to [her schedule].”

Speaking about her additional role on the series as an executive producer, Lopez said, “I feel like I’m involved in all aspects of it. I’m there as Harlee, and I concentrate on that. I know that’s my main job, but I’ve always been side by side with the director and the writers just working every scene, working all the different characters, and making sure that everything’s making sense and making sure everything looks right and making sense as well. It’s a great role to have, to be that involved in the whole vision of it as opposed to just playing my role. I think everybody knows that I’m there to help in whatever way I can.”

Lopez says that viewers are drawn to the character of Harlee because, “At the end of the day, she may have been a cop who [did some questionable things, but in her mind], she isn’t a bad cop. She’s really pushing into those areas of black and white and getting in the gray areas. She was pushed into a further conundrum of what her moral and ethical lines were, and this year, I feel like it goes even further into what she believes is right and wrong. And people like her because even though you’re seeing her do the most outrageous, heinous things, that you still believe that she’s a good person. If I can do that, if I can show you that heart, if I can show you that humanity, then I’m doing my job.”

‘Shades of Blue’ airs Sundays at 10e/9c on NBC.