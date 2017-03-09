Full Evacuation at Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat emailed from an as yet unidentified source emptied the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights this morning.

Officials evacuated the institution on Eastern Parkway right after the threatening email came in, around 9:30 a.m., and undertook a “floor-by-floor bomb search,” according to a report from the New York Daily News.

An NYPD spokesperson told the Observer the investigation was ongoing and that the museum remained evacuated as of 12:30 p.m.

The Jewish Children’s Museum, which opened in 2005, was spearheaded by Devorah Halberstam, mother of Ari Halberstam, a Yeshiva student gunned down on the Brooklyn Bridge in 1994 in an act now classified as terrorism. The institution is dedicated to his memory. Halberstam’s killer, Rashid Baz, had anti-semitic literature in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The NYPD’s chief of detectives yesterday said anti-Semitic bomb threats are pouring into New York City at an “unprecedented rate.” The city reported five such incidents yesterday alone. The department suspects that the threats are linked, since they share “specific language,” according to Chief Robert Boyce.

Of the 100 “bias incidents” so far in 2017 in the city, 55 were directed towards Jewish individuals or institutions, according to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

Other threats have hit the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island, the Anti-Defamation League, the East Midwood Jewish Center and the Mount Sinai Jewish Center in Washington Heights.