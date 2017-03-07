Jourdan Dunn Explains How She Inspired Her Own Athleisure Collection

Model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jourdann Dunn has teamed up with the purveyors of the “official babe uniform” at Missguided to create a statement athleisure collection, entitled Londunn. The edgy pieces are meant to empower real women by offering athleisure they want to wear (it’s not exactly basic black leggings), all while modeled by women they admire, including Dunn.

The campaign features a roster of up and coming cool girls: Leomie Anderson (she created LAPP, a brand focusing on women’s issues), Yeezy model Braina Laviena, model Georgia Palmer, singer Rainy Milo and singer/model Rina Sawayama.

The pieces have a Kardashian family aesthetic, with a little bit of ’90s style thrown in. Think old school Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits, updated for the modern woman who wants to be able to wear an outfit both to work out and for cocktails. Londunn includes sparkling sweatsuits, mesh crop top hoodies and plenty of velvet, for a barre to bar look. For the actual workout, there are hats to hide sweat-soaked buns, as well as drawstring backpacks and leotards. The brand is sure to gain a serious following on Instagram, with the corresponding #londunnxmissguided hashtag. There are already over 300 posts, and the collection doesn’t officially launch until March 11.

GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS A post shared by Rina Sawayama (@rinasonline) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:07am PST

The model has been teasing the collection on her own Instagram, where she has 2 million followers. Missguided is a social media match, and therefore an obvious partner, with 2.1 million fans. Dunn is in good company—Missguided previously partnered with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Pamela Anderson.

Dunn took a break from Paris Fashion Week, where she’s been spending time with Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow and Olivier Rousteing, to tell us about her new collection. The Observer chatted with the multitasking mom/model to find out what the leggings industry is lacking, where her favorite workouts are and whether she plans on pairing satin with sneakers.

“I’ve always battled with how I see myself.”

What do you personally look for when you’re shopping for athleisure?

I wanted to create an athlesiure line that was practical but at the same time would make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way. We all love to wear sportswear now—this reflects how busy our lives are—but we still want to look cool and chic. So, whether you’re a working mum, a student [or] a working girl, everyone expects stylish clothes and we don’t want to spend hours putting a look together. If [you’re] like me, you’re up early—I might take Riley [her son] to school then run to the gym and go onto a meeting, and then maybe meet friends for drinks or dinner—then you want to look good and feel great, and none of us really have the time anymore to think about re-creating a total look for each part of our day.

What are some of your favorite workouts?

I’ve always been lazy, but recently I have found the motivation to train and have been working out with my brother who is a brilliant and tough trainer. I’ve always battled with how I see myself, but now that I am exercising, I have stopped comparing myself to anyone and just want to be the best version of myself that I can be. I use the gym regularly, I train with my brother, do KOBOX, pilates and yoga and I am seeing the results. I feel good and feel stronger in body and mind.

Where do you think women will wear these pieces?

I want girls to feel confident and comfortable, and everything else will fall into place. Even if you are just wearing an oversized T-shirt or sweat pants, I want you to feel that you are awesome and sexy and can face your day head on. It’s for every girl without limitations. It’s for the girl who is too busy living her life to think too hard about what to wear.

Who inspired this collection?

I finally feel that I am inspiring myself at this precise moment in my life. When I look back at who I was and who I am now, this really inspires me to do better.

What are some of your favorite pieces?

I love the satin joggers. I normally aim for dark colors, but I really love the color grey we created for the velvet tracksuit in particular—it just looks and feels very luxe, which was one of the points to the collection. We really wanted to elevate it to the point where you could wear it from day to night without thinking.

How will you mix them into your current wardrobe?

I might mix up the joggers with a pair of Gianvito Rossi high heeled boots. It’s how a lot of us are dressing now and very relevant. I also love the fleece double high waisted skirt, which we designed for girls who want to create a curve, or girls who have a curve. The shape of the high waist really lends a flattering shape to all body types.