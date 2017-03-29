Which Penthouse Will Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Choose?









Finding an apartment in New York is a brutal process for many, consisting of dragging one’s tired self from one miniature unit to another and praying the next one might have a window. So try not to be too envious upon discovering that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are apparently deciding between three glamorous penthouses.

Timberlake already owns a 2,598-square-foot penthouse at 211 West Broadway that he bought in 2010, but he and Biel, who have a two-year-old son, have been on the lookout for new digs. In February, Timberlake was spotted touring a glitzy triplex penthouse atop 12 East 13th Street in Greenwich Village, listed for $18.3 million—the unit features an internal three-story glass wall.

Alas, a new contender emerged. It seems the couple found a different apartment and neighborhood to be more to their liking—Timberlake and Biel are reportedly in contract to buy a penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street, according to The Real Deal. That glass wall didn’t seem kid-friendly, anyway.

It’s not yet clear which unit the pair selected, but Penthouse G, which went into contract for $27.5 million last month, is the most likely candidate. The four-bedroom, 4.5-bath duplex has an internal staircase, as well as a private terrace on the top floor, per the floor plan. The bedrooms are all on the lower level of the 5,375-square-foot condo, as is the great room and a plethora of windows.

Cantor and Pecorella is handling sales for the building, which has been billed as “paparazzi proof” due to features like a subterranean garage, and has attracted celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, who toured a unit early on. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly checked out the building, too.

Hopefully, the couple will have better luck with the fancy address than Mike Myers did—the actor and comedian paid $14.65 million for a unit in the condominium, and proceeded to relist the apartment just a week after the deal closed, for $15 million. He eventually took a loss on the abode, which he sold for a mere $14 million.