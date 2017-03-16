Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Break Away From Her Lake House

The three-story home is on the market for $8.75 million.

Definitely seeing a theme with the décor here.



















American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is ready to leave her massive Tennessee manse behind.

The sprawling seven-bedroom, 9.5-bath home is on a 4-acre waterfront estate, and you’ll see Clarkson’s personal touch on much of the décor and interiors—she redid the entire 20,121-square-foot house when she moved in, after the home was completed in 2007.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, moved in to the Hendersonville house around 2013.

The listing doesn’t shy away from noting the famous seller of the home, and gets right to the point: “Kelly Clarkson is selling her stunning home on an exclusive four+ acre gated waterfront estate!”

The country chic estate is on the market for $8.75 million, a major mark up from the $2.86 million Clarkson and Blackstock paid for the property a while back, but from the photos above, the abode is decked out in every way.

The two-story great room is equipped with a fireplace, mezzanine and French doors, and there’s also an eat-in kitchen and a screening room. The master suite has lake views from bay windows, as well as a chandelier and fireplace.

“It’s a fabulous, luxury lake home…it definitely has Kelly’s imprint,” Miller told Realtor. Perhaps equestrian-oriented buyers will find themselves attracted to the game room with a “cowboy bar,” which Clarkson accented with horse saddle stools. Well, it is unique.

The grounds include a saltwater pool and two spas, as well as a private dock and a sand volleyball court.

The original Idol winner is walking away from the home because she and her husband are building a new house on their farm. They’re not headed too far away, though—the farm property is right near Nashville.