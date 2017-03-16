Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Break Away From Her Lake House

The "cowboy bar" has saddle chairs

By 03/16/17 7:00am
Kelly Clarkson is selling her massive 4-acre estate.
Park Realty
A private deep water dock.
Park Realty
Clarkson is moving to her farm near Nashville.
Park Realty
The rec room, with the cowboy bar and saddle stools...
Park Realty
The sand volleyball court.
Park Realty
The basement-level game room includes a pool table, too.
Park Realty
The plush screening room.
Park Realty
One of two spas the estate boasts.
Park Realty
The two-story great room.
Park Realty
The chef's kitchen.
Park Realty
The breakfast room.
Park Realty
Definitely seeing a theme with the décor here.
Park Realty
The master bathroom.
Park Realty
A family room.
Park Realty
The oversize eat-in kitchen.
Park Realty
The saltwater pool.
Park Realty
The curved master suite.
Park Realty
The patio for outdoor dining.
Park Realty
A fireplace in the master suite.
Park Realty
The three-story home is on the market for $8.75 million.
Park Realty
Interesting mantlepiece décor...
Park Realty
Formal dining room, with two sparkling chandeliers.
Park Realty
American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is ready to leave her massive Tennessee manse behind.

The sprawling seven-bedroom, 9.5-bath home is on a 4-acre waterfront estate, and you’ll see Clarkson’s personal touch on much of the décor and interiors—she redid the entire 20,121-square-foot house when she moved in, after the home was completed in 2007.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, moved in to the Hendersonville house around 2013.

The listing doesn’t shy away from noting the famous seller of the home, and gets right to the point: “Kelly Clarkson is selling her stunning home on an exclusive four+ acre gated waterfront estate!”

gettyimages 476807880 Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Break Away From Her Lake House

Kelly Clarkson is ready to break away form her Hendersonville estate. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

The country chic estate is on the market for $8.75 million, a major mark up from the $2.86 million Clarkson and Blackstock paid for the property a while back, but from the photos above, the abode is decked out in every way.

The two-story great room is equipped with a fireplace, mezzanine and French doors, and there’s also an eat-in kitchen and a screening room. The master suite has lake views from bay windows, as well as a chandelier and fireplace.

“It’s a fabulous, luxury lake home…it definitely has Kelly’s imprint,” Miller told Realtor. Perhaps equestrian-oriented buyers will find themselves attracted to the game room with a “cowboy bar,” which Clarkson accented with horse saddle stools. Well, it is unique.

The grounds include a saltwater pool and two spas, as well as a private dock and a sand volleyball court.

The original Idol winner is walking away from the home because she and her husband are building a new house on their farm. They’re not headed too far away, though—the farm property is right near Nashville.

 

 

