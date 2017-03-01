Republican Senate Challenger Announced in New Jersey’s 38th Legislative District

New Jersey’s 38th legislative district is currently represented by State Senator Bob Gordon, Assemblyman Tim Eustace and Assemblyman Joe Lagana, all Democrats. This November, however, Republicans are planning to pour significant effort into the once-competitive district. On Wednesday, New Milford Councilwoman Kelly Langschultz announced her intention to run for state Senate in the district.

“I am running for Senate because I want to bring the common sense of a mother and successful small business owner from Bergen County to the Statehouse in Trenton,” Kelly said in a statement. “I started my own business at 22 years old and created my first job when I was 25 years old. I now run a business that employs 25 to 40 people at any given time. I know first hand how hard it is to make ends meet in this tough economy, especially with the state of New Jersey dipping their hands into our wallets at every turn.”

In the 2015 Assembly election, the district was considered one of the most competitive in the state. However, after a scandal involving former candidate Anthony Cappola emerged, Republican hopes quickly faltered. According to Langschultz’s announcement, her candidacy paired with “Gordon’s checkered legislative record” will make the race competitive again this cycle.

“We need a representative who is on the same page as the people. Senator Bob Gordon is a 13 years incumbent politician that has lost touch with his community,” she said.

Langschultz was elected to the New Milford council last year.