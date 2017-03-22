Kristi Yamaguchi’s ‘Break a Leg’ Tweet to Nancy Kerrigan Made the Internet Go Insane

Kristi Yamaguchi: gold medal figure skater, Dancing with the Stars champion…Twitter troll?

On Tuesday Yamaguchi tweeted out this message to fellow Olympic medalist Tonya Harding, who is competing on this season of DWTS:

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

So why is this tweet going viral after two days? For the answer to that question, we have to wind back the clock 23 years.

On January 6, 1994, Kerrigan competed against Tonya Harding at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Kerrigan was walking through the hallway of the arena after a practice session when assailant Shane Stand attacked her with a telescopic baton, injuring her leg and taking her out of competition.

It turned out that Harding’s bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, along with her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, had hired Stant to break Kerrigan’s right leg so that she would be unable to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Kerrigan got the last laugh, however—she and Harding were both selected for the Olympic team, and a fully recovered Kerrigan won a silver medal while Harding finished eighth.

While the three women skated together throughout their careers, Yamaguchi had nothing to do with this incident. But of course the internet still wondered: was her tweet just a poorly worded “good luck,” or was she actually throwing shade?

The way Kerrigan responded, it’s hard to tell what she actually thinks:

Thank you so much Kristi! I'm excited to get this started said for the advice you had for me. this its a blast! https://t.co/MMagD7gLgw — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 20, 2017

But over the last two days, the internet has decided that Yamaguchi is actually a sass master:

I may never stop screaming. pic.twitter.com/Fagnci9PsK — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) March 22, 2017

Actually Twitter is good. https://t.co/blhd8CHAw2 — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 22, 2017

I literally spit my drink out reading this. pic.twitter.com/HhDoDUDIjw — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 22, 2017

Step aside, “I want to die.” This may be the best tweet of all time. https://t.co/lIoUQR6iz5 — Lisa McIntire (@LisaMcIntire) March 22, 2017

There's so much shade in this tweet, 300 Spartans are trying to fight in it. https://t.co/bqseCgMM99 — 👨🐻🐷 (@cmanesh_) March 22, 2017

When will Yamaguchi claim her gold medal in social media shade?