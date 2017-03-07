Mix Martinis On a $3,000 Lilly Pulitzer Bar Cart

The Lilly Pulitzer and Society Social bar cart collaboration is available for one day only

By 03/07/17 3:47pm
This could all be yours on March 18, for $3,000 worth of crop tops, shift dresses and sandals. Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer

If you missed the chance to cover your home in Lilly for Target chairs, throw pillows and assorted glasses from their 2015 collaboration, there’s still time to add a preppy Pulitzer touch to your living area. Specifically, to your bar cart, which is obviously the most important portion of anyone’s apartment. The Pinterest obsession just received an easy, albeit expensive, upgrade, courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer‘s partnership with lifestyle blogger and Instagram favoriteSociety Social.

The preppy pair are collaborating to offer a Pulitzer-approved bar cart on Saturday, March 18. Shoppers who spend $3,000 or more at all Lily Pullitzer boutiques (including the website) will have the chance to receive their very own bar cart. The cart comes stocked with coordinating bar wares, including an ice bucket for champagne, tongs, shakers, glasses swizzle sticks and a portable bucket. However, you could always DIY your own with an Ikea RÅSKOG and plenty of pink and green glasses.

Another Society Social look. Society Social Instagram

The cart is meant to be the ideal entertaining piece, worthy of Lilly Pulitzer herself. But the real Lilly would probably have a cart filled with orange juice and champagne.

If you don’t feel like spending $3,000 (that’s a lot of shift dresses), you could always just line your kitchen with S’well bottles, instead. Sure, they sold out immediately, but there’s still time to peruse eBay or look at Starbucks in towns where people aren’t exactly Lilly lovers.

