LoBiondo: ‘No’ Vote on AHCA is Firm, Please Stop Calling

With Republicans in congress preparing to vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with their own American Healthcare Act today, one of New Jersey’s longest-serving Republican representatives is pleading for mercy from constituents on social media. Atlantic City-area congressman Frank LoBiondo took to Twitter Friday to say that his ‘no’ vote on the Republican healthcare plan is firm, and to ask callers to relent.

My vote is a NO so please stopping calling hourly. Won't be arm-twisted to yes. Caseworkers need phones free to help #SouthJersey residents — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) March 24, 2017

LoBiondo is one of 4 confirmed Republican opponents of the bill, which has dim chances of passing in its current form. The vote is scheduled for 5:00PM today.