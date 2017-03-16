Is Ronald McDonald part of the resistance?

The internet was abuzz Thursday morning when the Twitter account for McDonald’s corporate office tweeted out a message to President Donald Trump:

The verified account, which usually just tweets out fun holiday greetings or messages about staying cool with a McCafe, pinned a presidential insult to the top of its Twitter feed for a good five minutes.

An admin finally deleted it—but not before the internet had screenshot it for posterity:

If you missed the last 30 minutes, McDonalds is now in a feud with Trump because it's 2017https://t.co/3YxStQEtZ2 pic.twitter.com/sBlRXvnWI0 — Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) March 16, 2017

at first i thought this was your classic "employee mistakenly tweets from corporate account" scenario. then McDonalds pinned the tweet pic.twitter.com/B9qj9HzXnm — Nate Goldman (@NateGoldman) March 16, 2017

The person behind that #McDonalds Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/e825KGTH7Y — Bryan Kremkau (@bryankremkau) March 16, 2017

One of the McDonald’s corporation’s main jobs is getting people to invest or franchise with the Golden Arches. Looks like that job just got more difficult.

McDonald’s did not respond to an Observer request for comment.