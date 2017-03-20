Meryl Streep Screams Song Lyrics She’d Never Sing in Real Life Thanks to New Meme

Meryl Streep is a certified legend with 20 Oscar nominations. She’s also a passionate political activist and critic of President Donald Trump, who has derided her as “overrated.”

Now she can add another accomplishment to her list: she’s the internet’s favorite meme.

Over the weekend a photo of Streep at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards resurfaced on social media. She was cheering on the late, great Debbie Reynolds, who received a Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

But the internet doesn’t care about context—they focused on the fact that it looked like Streep was screaming her head off at a rock concert.

So they combined the photo with song lyrics (everything from famous rock songs to commercial jingles) to make Streep look like a headbanger:

meryl streep: mamma mia me: HERE I GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ZBZlLT0XPr — sewer sidal (@NATALlAROMAN0VA) March 19, 2017

The Killers: How did it end up like this? Me: IT WAS ONLY A KISS, IT WAS ONLY A KISS pic.twitter.com/q1fq8YJqac — b.b (@Benoo_Brown) March 20, 2017

Britney: my loneliness is killin me Me: AND I! Britney: I must confess, I still believe Me: STILL BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/VSvdcsepKK — EMANUEL (@blingspice) March 18, 2017

"Bill Nye the Science Guy!" The whole classroom: BILL BILL BILL BILL BILL pic.twitter.com/QPWzikhdeH — Kylo Ryan (@RynoOstar) March 19, 2017

Outkast: "I'm sorry Ms.Jackson" Me: WHOOO I. AM. FOREAL. pic.twitter.com/ASaFlGI0k4 — 👑 l U C Y (@lucytomanova) March 20, 2017

Whitney: And above all this, I wish you loooooooove. Beat drops. Me: AND IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII-E-IIIIIIIIIIIIIII…#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/w7qLPsWUSN — The Representative (@BlkRanger21) March 20, 2017

Genie: you ain't

Me: NEVER HAD A FRIEND NEVER HAD A FRIEND U AINT NEVER HAD A FRIEND NEVER HAD A FRIEND YOU AINT NEVER HAD A FRIEND LIKE ME pic.twitter.com/djGslryoJg — ㅤ (@devspateI) March 19, 2017

TV: I have a structured settlement but I need cash now….. Me: CALL J G WENT WORTH 877CASHNOW pic.twitter.com/lFJYkty2Jt — 🔥🌹 gino 🐉🎍 (@Gino_Russ) March 18, 2017

call 1-800-Steemer me: STANLEY STEEMER GETS CARPET CLEANER pic.twitter.com/mqywSvNIYU — mama mia (@miapereiraa) March 20, 2017

Given the increased interest in Streep’s singing, let’s hope a Mamma Mia sequel is on the horizon.