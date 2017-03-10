Rave at Ultra for $150,000

Miami Music Week is best known for Ultra, where youths across the country come together to rave in their best neon crop tops. This isn’t exactly Dade County’s most elegant event. But the week of performances is getting a pricey upgrade this year. So layer on your rave kandi and prepare to P.L.U.R., since JetSmarter is partnering with Hyde Beach to offer an exclusive $150,000 package.

The package consists of a private jet roundtrip flight for eight people from anywhere, a year of JetSmarter membership (which usually goes for $15,000) and a chauffeur pick-up, which might be the most tempting. After all, no one wants to drive in Miami, including the residents. There’s also dinner at Katsyua and four suites at SLS South Beach.

And if that isn’t enough to tempt you (because you would prefer to book a hotel on your own and Uber around town) there’s also all-access passes to the Ultra DJs. You can finally meet DJ Snake and Dua Lipa collaborator Martin Garrix—so bring your autograph book, since you’ll be sitting stage side. With your autograph book in hand, you might want to hit up Disney World afterward.

Of course, they’re also including $20,000 worth of beverage credits, because no one would want to attend Ultra sober.