Crispi Launches Campaign for Morris County NJ Freeholder

Republican Mike Crispi wants to become Morris County’s next freeholder. On Thursday evening, the 24-year-old Republican launched his campaign for the seat to be vacated by Freeholder Hank Lyon as he challenges incumbent legislative district 26 Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce for her position.

According to Crispi, his motivation to enter the race comes from a desire to revitalize Morris County and make it more youth-friendly.

“As the median age is rising in our county and population dwindling, I believe it is paramount we elect someone to the board of chosen freeholders who embodies the same ideals as those we are looking to attract,” Crispi told PolitickerNJ via email. “I will work tirelessly, if elected, to enact tax breaks for home renovations, and cut the size of government overall to lower taxes. We have many wasteful programs who serve few– yet are paid for by all.”

Crispi — who calls himself a fiscal conservative– said that the cost of living in the affluent, Republican-leaning county needs to be reduced.

“I believe through fiscal conservatism is the only way we can drive down the cost of living and make this county more accessible to our next generation,” Crispi said.

When Lyon was elected, he was also 24. Lyon has yet to make any formal endorsement in the race to replace him. Former Morris County Freeholder David Scapicchio has also filed his intention to run for Lyon’s seat. The field is expected to get crowded with others including Hardin Committeeman Nicolas Platt expected to enter the primary race.