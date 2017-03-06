The Best Places to Indulge on National Pancake Day

It’s tough to beat a traditional stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes from the International House of Pancakes, especially when they’re free. All that IHOP asks is that you make a donation to their charitable partners, helping them reach their goal of $3.5 million raised for children fighting critical illnesses. With IHOP expecting to serve a record-breaking 5 million pancakes in a single day, our advice? Get there early and beat the line. Free pancakes start promptly at 7 a.m.

The Brooklyn location of this family-friendly, farm-to-table restaurant is offering their traditional brunch pancakes as a Tuesday lunch special in honor of National Pancake Day. Friend of a Farmer will have three varieties of this dessert-turned-breakfast. Take your pick and splurge on Carrie Dee’s Buttermilk Apple Pancakes with apple butter ($13), Old Fashioned Pumpkin Pancakes with toasted walnuts ($14) and Weston’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes, made with fresh blueberries ($15). Served 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

No one in their right mind would leave this Lower East Side bakery off a list featuring pancakes. Although pancake month unfortunately just ended at this establishment, Clinton Street Baking Co. still serves their staples: wild Maine blueberry, banana walnut and chocolate chunk, all served with warm maple butter ($15). Whether you’re an early riser or a night-owl, these pancakes are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Served 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (closed 4 p.m.-5 p.m.).

Although the pancakes at this Noho café may be a splurge for your normal weekday breakfast, what better excuse than a national day devoted toward this fluffy food? These lemon pancakes topped with fresh berries ($20) are the ideal combination between sweet and fluffy, leaving you yearning for a summer Sunday. Served 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

This ritzy chain is a city staple for brunch. With some of the fluffiest pancakes we’ve ever tasted, Sarabeth’s is a must-try for pancakes (or literally anything else). Sarabeth’s menu features lemon ricotta pancakes served with fresh blackberries ($20) and traditional buttermilk pancakes served with strawberries ($20). With locations all over Manhattan, do National Pancake Day in style. Oh, and try the orange juice. Yes, we know it’s $9.25, but it’s some of the best we’ve ever had. Served 8 am-3:30 pm.

If you’re looking for a typical, NYC diner experience, complete with cheap eats and a fantastic stack of pancakes, you’ve come to the right place. Order the banana pancakes topped with a heaping pile of bacon ($9) to start off your Tuesday. This cash-only establishment in the West Village is sure to have you in and out as quickly as possible, feeling wonderful and full on your way out the door. Served 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Play hooky from work and head over to Big Daddy’s for a pancake and mimosa combo that can make any Tuesday feel like a Saturday. Eat dessert for breakfast with menu options like cookie dough pancakes and Oreo pancakes ($13). Or, channel your inner kid and order the Pebbles Pancakes, made with Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles and a cereal milk marshmallow frosting ($14). For March, Big Daddy’s specialty flavor is Lucky Charms. Trust us, you won’t only want to eat the marshmallows out of this one. For $17, you can accompany your meal with unlimited Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, or mimosas, all day every day. With locations on the Upper West Side and in Union Square, celebrate National Pancake Day with these creative recipes. Served all day starting at 8 a.m.

Brunch has been served every day since 1990 at this establishment, and we can see why people keep coming back for more. Bubby’s serves creative concoctions such as Hawaiian pancakes, complete with pineapple, papaya, mango, coconut and orange syrup ($21), and scrumptious Nutella pancakes with caramelized bananas, strawberry compote and whipped cream ($20). With two locations in Tribeca and by the Highline, Bubby’s is a sure-fire way to get your pancake fix tomorrow. Served 8 a.m.-4 p.m.









Although it’s tough to find places in New York City serving pancakes on a Tuesday (meaning some powerhouse pancakes didn’t make this list, including Shopsin’s mac and cheese pancakes and Stanton Social’s Oreo ones), we compiled a list of places to indulge tomorrow in celebration of the holiday.

From creative concoctions like Lucky Charm pancakes to traditional buttermilk, there’s something on this list for all breakfast lovers. If you don’t go to IHOP, consider donating directly one of their charitable partners, because nothing is as sweet as pancakes mixed with philanthropy. If you can’t pick just one restaurant to satisfy your craving, that’s okay. We won’t blame you if you only eat pancakes for the next week after seeing this list.

