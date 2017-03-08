In Light of Corruption Charges, Who Might Step Up as the Next Paterson, NJ Mayor?

New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino announced corruption charges against Paterson Mayor Jose Torres and three city employees on Tuesday. The mayor has sworn he will not step down but, according to Porrino, a conviction would mean Torres would have to forfeit his seat.
Because Torres only has one year left on his term, it is possible that he will be able to run out the clock and reach the May 2018 municipal election as mayor. Even if he does reach May 2018, however, chances are slim that Torres’s already-damaged reputation would give the mayor a viable path to re-election. Conviction or not, it is likely Torres will sit out future elections in Paterson. With Torres now facing a six count-indictment, a special election is also a possibility.
So who might replace Torres and become Paterson’s next mayor?