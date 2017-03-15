NJ Libertarian Party Announces Gubernatorial Candidate

Former candidate for Bergen County freeholder Peter Rohrman is the New Jersey Libertarian Party candidate for New Jersey governor in the upcoming November gubernatorial contest. Rohrman is a Marine Corps veteran who has long advocated for decreased government spending and increasing personal freedoms in the state and country as a whole.

According to the announcement of Rohrman’s candidacy, his platform will focus on “property tax reform, school choice, legalizing marijuana and ending corporate welfare.”

“I believe in maximizing personal freedom. I cherish the Constitution and every one of the rights afforded to us in the ‘Bill of Rights,'” Rohrman said in his candidate announcement.

According to a report published by the New Jersey Department of State in November 2016, there are currently 5,405 registered Libertarians in New Jersey. By contrast, there are 2,074,093 registered Democrats; 1,211,544 registered Republicans; and 2,516,275 registered voters with no affiliation.