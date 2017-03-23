NJ Politics Digest: Christie Insider Has No Limit on Fees To Right A.C. Finances

The state says it’s working to bring financial order to Atlantic City, and is apparently willing to pay whatever it will take for a colleague of Gov. Chris Christie to accomplish the task. In an interview with the Inquirer, former U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Chiesa, who receives $400 per hour for his work, won’t say how much he and his team have billed the state, but will say that there’s been no limit placed on his fees.

As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, it appears that at least three of the state’s GOP reps will be voting against the measure, leaving Republicans Tom MacArthur and Rodney Frelinghuysen as the only state representatives supporting the measure.

There’s more bad news for Ocean County powerbroker George Gilmore, as investigators issue more subpoenas in their investigation of one of the most powerful Republican leaders in the state. And in Paterson, the city council is considering whether it should ask the indicted Democratic mayor to step down.

Quote of the Day: “The bills will speak for themselves,” – Jeffrey Chiesa, who receives $400 per hour for his role as state-appointed Atlantic City overseer, on what his law firm will charge for the task.

Atlantic City state overseer Chiesa: ‘There is no cap on our fees.’

Former Sen. Jeffrey Chiesa was on the line, offering a rare interview, but the state-appointed, $400 an hour Atlantic City overseer still refused to disclose how much he and his team of lawyers and accountants have billed tax payers to run Atlantic City the last four months.

Candidates for governor play it safe, skimp on details

Gov. Chris Christie imposed a reign of terror on New Jersey’s political world.

Murphy, Guadagno and their Gubernatorial Baggage

In just over two months — June 6, to be precise — registered Democrats and Republicans will select their gubernatorial candidates. Or at least about 20 percent of them will.

Union Victorious: Ciattarelli Wins; Defeats Guadagno in Key Head-to-Head Contest

In a very closely contested and fiercely observed mano-a-mano for the support of the organization in this suburban spill-zone on the outskirts of Elizabeth, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli just won the backing of the Union County Republican Party.

2 more N.J. Republicans to vote no on Obamacare replacement

Two more New Jersey Republicans, Reps. Frank LoBiondo and Chris Smith, said Wednesday they would break with their party and vote against the GOP health care bill that would leave 500,000 more Garden State residents without coverage.

LoBiondo to vote no on Republican healthcare bill

Protesters holding signs supporting the Affordable Care Act in front of U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s office clapped and cheered Wednesday when the congressman announced he would vote against the Republicans’ American Health Care Act.

Trump Budget Proposal Could Shortchange NJ Job Creation Program

Indicating that his goal is to increase to 65 percent the share of residents with working certificates and associate degrees or higher by 2025, Gov. Chris Christie yesterday signed an agreement bringing the state’s 19 community colleges into an expanded partnership with New Jersey’s year-old Career Connections network.

78 Days and Countin In Governor’s 100-Day School Funding Challenge

On the last day of February, Gov. Chris Christie offered the Legislature in his state budget address a 100-day window to negotiate a new way to fund public education.

More tax data to go online in N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie signed a measure into law Wednesday that expands property tax data online, giving taxpayers a broader and more detailed view of their bills and how they compare with others’. But Christie signed the bill on the condition that the new law not include tax relief data that his administration removed three years ago.

Feds subpoena Ocean County election board

Another subpoena was served Wednesday in the federal investigation into Ocean County Republican Party Chairman George R. Gilmore, the Asbury Park Press has learned.

Paterson Council mulls request for mayor’s resignation

The City Council may ask indicted Mayor Joey Torres to resign as part of the “no confidence” resolution scheduled for a vote next week.

SCI: Illegal dirt dumpers posing as recyclers

New Jersey’s corruption-prone waste industry has given rise to a new and growing threat, illegal dirt dumpers and self-styled soil brokers who pose as legitimate recyclers, the state reported Wednesday.

Morris Dems vote to back Murphy

The Democratic slate for the June primary is set in Morris County, with gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy topping the ticket after a county-committee convention vote Tuesday night at the Parsippany PAL Building.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Demands Information Regarding Guv Candidate Ballot Placement

Lawyers on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson sent Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests to New Jersey’s twenty-one county Boards of Elections, according to a release distributed by the Johnson campaign.

Civil rights groups praise Cherry Hill schools for its handling of Ragtime musical

Two civil rights groups on Wednesday praised the Cherry Hill school district for its handling of the national furor that erupted over the production of the musical Ragtime that used racial slurs.

Montclair forum covers government from local to state

Someone walking into the Montclair Township Council Chambers on Tuesday might have thought based on the large turnout that it was a Congressional town hall meeting, lately known for angry constituents raising their voices at U.S. senators and representatives who tried to evade their questions.

Wall committeewoman: Meeting may be illegal

A Wall Township committeewoman says Assemblyman David Rible is trying to push her out of office after she spoke out about private discussions at his home that may have violated public meetings laws.

On Trumpcare, Republicans need to hear voters roar

New Jersey’s five Republicans in Congress face the most important test of their careers on Thursday when Trumpcare is set to face a vote on the House floor.

Editorial: Investing in dunes is an investment in New Jersey’s future

Roughly four and a half years after Superstorm Sandy struck the Jersey Shore and wreaked havoc across the state, the rebuilding and rehabilitation continue. Last week came the encouraging news that the long-awaited beach replenishment of Ortley Beach, one of the most devastated areas during the storm, would be starting soon.

Editorial: State should move to elected attorney general

Debating New Jersey’s possible need for an elected attorney general doesn’t feel like a particularly hot-button topic, not with so many questions swirling around fevered issues like school funding, health care and immigration.

