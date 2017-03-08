NJ Politics Digest: Dems Vow Fight Over Christie’s Relaxed Gun Regulations

There’s a political fight shaping up in Trenton, as Democrats prepare to challenge Gov. Chris Christie’s new regulations that make it easier to qualify for a gun carry permit.

In Paterson, Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres is vowing to fight corruption charges filed against him by a state grand jury. Too bad for Torres that he wasn’t charged in federal court, with the state’s editorial pages still weighing in on the sweetheart sentence federal Judge Jose L. Linares handed political power boss David Samson on Monday.

The Associated Press takes a look at developer Glenn Straub, who is fighting the state as bucks regulations while trying to open the former Revel casino while NJ.com reports that our cash-strapped state is prepared to spend $15 million for anti-drug ads that prominently feature Christie.

Quote of the Day: “They’re trying to make me do what my predecessors did. That’s why they’re bankrupt and out of business. They don’t know how to not rape you. It’s like when you come to New Jersey, you have to take all your clothes off and burn all your money,” – Glenn Straub, owner of the former Revel casino, on dealing with state regulators.

Democrats vow to challenge Christie gun rule change

Democratic lawmakers say they will challenge a regulation adopted by Gov. Christie’s administration that makes it easier to qualify for a gun carry permit, although how they might seek to reverse the rule wasn’t clear Tuesday.

Maddie Hanna, Inquirer

Paterson mayor, public works supervisors face theft, more charges

Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres of Paterson and three supervisors in the Public Works Department have been indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly using municipal employees to do work on city time at a warehouse leased by the mayor’s daughter and nephew, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

Joe Malinconico, Paterson Press

Paterson mayor fights back against ‘baseless’ corruption charges

Minutes after the state detailed the corruption charges against him in a news conference, Paterson Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres stood on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, alongside his assistant as she read his statement insisting on his innocence.

Sara Jerde, NJ.com

NJDOT reportedly had no permit to raze Revolutionary War-era house

The demolition of a home with ties to the Revolutionary War Friday shocked the community, as work was ongoing to see if the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House couldn’t be moved to make way for the $900 million Direct Interchange project.

Rebecca Everett, NJ.com

Atlantic City casino owner fights rules others meet

Casino license? Don’t need one. Alternative tax payment? I’ll pass. Power plant debt? Not my problem. Fees to spruce up the neighborhood? No thanks.

Wayne Parry, Associated Press

Atlantic City gets some good news from Wall Street. And some bad news.

Atlantic City appears to be on a winning streak for a change — but the threat of bankruptcy has not been wiped away, according to a new report from a Wall Street credit rating agency.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com

Big changes could be in store for this N.J. property tax relief program

Seniors and citizens who benefit from New Jersey’s Senior Freeze property tax relief program could receive credits against their real estate bills instead of rebates under a bill in the Legislature.

Samantha Marcus, NJ.com

Christie prepared to spend up to $15M on anti-drug ad campaign

Gov. Chris Christie’s administration is prepared to spend up to $15 million to fund an ongoing anti-drug advertising campaign, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Matt Arco, NJ.com

Medicaid 2.0 Provides Blueprint for Healthcare Reform in NJ

New Jersey’s Medicaid program, the health insurance plan that covers nearly one in every five residents, is in desperate need of modernization to better serve patients and provide them higher-quality care while remaining financially sustainable in the years to come.

Lilo H. Stainton, NJSpotlight

Crowd could fill Brookdale arena for JCP&L hearing

Hundreds of people were shut out of the first public hearing in Middletown on a contentious transmission line project. Space shouldn’t be a problem for the second.

Russ Zimmer, Asbury Park Press

Tensions Rise Over Mosque Proposal

A local Muslim community was denied a space for a prayer center by the Bayonne zoning board Monday night.

Katie Sobko and Andrew Wyrich, The Asbury Park Press

Jackson dorm law advances amid cries of anti-Semitism

The crowd of nearly 200 broke into applause after the planning board unanimously endorsed a controversial ordinance that would prohibit the construction of dormitories — housing typically associated with the religious schools of the area’s growing Orthodox Jewish community.

Mike Davis, Asbury Park Press

Shore town that fought dunes braces for their construction — all summer long

In the battle between Margate and the State of New Jersey over whether to build dunes along the edge of this Shore town, there was a clear loser: the people in Margate who are opposed to the dunes.

Amy S. Rosenberg, Inquirer

The prize for winners of this NJ lottery? A spot on a waiting list

New Jersey’s Division of Housing and Community Resources will accept applications through Friday from residents with “extremely-low” incomes who wish to be included in a lottery for the State Rental Assistance Program.

David O'Reilly, Inquirer

PSEG Warns Without Subsidies Nuclear Plants Could Go Dark

Public Service Enterprise Group is continuing to make the case that it needs help to keep its fleet of nuclear power plants afloat, this time to a roomful of energy analysts.

Tom Johnson, NJSpotlight

Lawyer: Corzine was ‘mastermind’ behind MF Global’s collapse

Former Gov. Jon Corzine was blasted as the “mastermind” behind MF Global Holdings Ltd.’s collapse inside a Manhattan federal courtroom on Tuesday, according to published reports.

Matt Arco, NJ.com

Judge rejects quick decisions in Paterson hotel lawsuit

Both sides have lost their bids for quick victories in the lawsuit involving a proposal to build a hotel on Main Street next to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Joe Malinconico, Paterson Press

Lyndhurst commissioners split in 2017 elections

The current commissioners have gone in separate directions, splitting into two tickets, for the 2017 elections set for May 9.

Kaitlyn Kanzler and Meghan Grant

Emerson sued over blight designation

The owners of the former Ranchero Cantina restaurant have filed suit against the borough and its Land Use Board, alleging there was insufficient evidence to designate the property as blighted and that the borough did so to help a redeveloper.

Brett Carroll , Staff Writer

West Milford budget talks include triple-digit tax hike

A triple-digit municipal tax increase may be in store for the average homeowner this year, as the town council considers folding its annual road resurfacing program into its operating budget.

David M Zimmer, The Record

N.J. council votes to double raises for themselves, mayor

For the first time since 1987, Vineland City Council voted to give themselves raises.

Don E. Woods, NJ.com

Ted Giblin, Assemblyman Giblin’s Son, Pursuing Verona Council Seat

Ted Giblin, son of assemblyman Tom Giblin (D-34) of Montclair, is running for Council in Verona.

The young Giblin filed yesterday, keeping the family tradition alive from his Grandfather State Senator John J Giblin, his Father the Assemblyman, his brother Patrick on the Cranford Council, and Noreen, who worked for the Late Senator Lautenburg as State Director.

Max Pizarro, InsiderNJ

Wood-Ridge officials: Remove boats, RVs from driveways or face $1,000 fine

Seven residents who store boats in driveways or yards got warnings to remove them, as storage is allowed only in enclosed structures such as garages.

Kelly Nicholaides, The Record

Editorial: Samson’s ‘get out of jail’ sentence

Justice is blind — or so they say. Justice does not look at a person’s color, religion or age, only the crime committed. That is how our legal system should work. It didn’t on Monday. David Samson, who was convicted on federal bribery charges, was sentenced to a year’s confinement in his country estate.

The Record

EDITORIAL: Cuomo barks, Christie cowers

There’s always been something a little skeevy about the relationship between Gov. Chris Christie and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as it relates to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Asbury Park Press

Samson’s sentence a slap in the face

So let’s get this straight. If you are a 54 year old photographer named John Peditto you get sentenced to 8 years in prison for growing 17 pot plants in an era when the majority of New Jerseyans thinks marijuana should be legalized. But if you are a 77 year old politically connected former chairman of one of the most wasteful, disgraceful agencies known as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey named David Samson you get sentenced to no time in jail whatsoever for federal bribery in shaking down United Airlines for setting up a special flight that benefited you.

Jeff Deminski, NJ101.5