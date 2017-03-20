NJ Politics Digest: Piscopo Might Add Third Dimension to Governor’s Race

It’s the start of a new week in state politics, with a new development over the weekend in the New Jersey governor’s race as NJ.com reports that Joe Piscopo will abandon his flirtation with running for the Republican nomination and instead make a run at the statehouse as an independent candidate.

The Inquirer has a story about a Cape May County LGBT group that is remobilizing for action in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election. Followers of Bridgegate got another Friday afternoon ruling to digest as a judge again denied a citizen activist’s attempts to have a special prosecutor appointed to investigate Gov. Chris Christie’s alleged involvement in the scandal.

And one New Jersey representative was one of only two Republicans to vote against a measure to make it possible for veterans deemed mentally incompetent by the federal government to purchase weapons.

Quote of the Day: “Inside a political science class, it sounds great. But the reality is that Joe running as an independent is like ascending Mount Everest without an oxygen tank,” – Essex County GOP chairman Al Barlas, on Joe Piscopo’s reported intention to run for governor as an independent candidate.

Joe Piscopo decides he won’t run as a Republican in N.J. governor’s race

“Saturday Night Live” alum Joe Piscopo has decided he will not run for New Jersey governor as a Republican and instead is planning to declare he will jump into the race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie as an independent candidate, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Shore LGBT group was savoring gains. ‘Then Mr. Trump happened’

Not long ago, Randall Segal recalls, “some of us were wondering what the new purpose of GABLES should be.”

Kivvit awarded $15M contract for Christie’s opioid ad campaign

Kivvit, a public affairs firm led by a Democratic strategist, has been awarded the $15 million advertising contract for Gov. Chris Christie’s new anti-addiction reform campaign “Reach NJ,” according to a pricing analysis obtained by POLITICO New Jersey through a public records request.

Judge nixes special prosecutor in Christie bridge complaint

For the third time, a judge in New Jersey has ruled that a special prosecutor won’t be appointed to oversee a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, a decision that could signal the end of a nearly six-month legal odyssey.

Why New Jersey’s immigration court has one of the highest backlog of cases in the nation

The rows of wood benches in Judge Annie S. Garcy’s small courtroom are crowded, with barely enough room to sit.

Will these Trump budget cuts slamming N.J. be blocked by Congress? What might happen

Howls of complaints emanated from Congress members of both political parties after President Donald Trump proposed spending increases in Pentagon and Homeland Security spending that included a down payment on that wall on the Mexico border in return for deep cuts to domestic programs that would have a huge impact on New Jersey.

Trump wants to cut arts funding — this is who would lose in New Jersey

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts wouldn’t just hurt theaters and museums in New Jersey. It could also mean fewer dollars to the bars, coffee shops and restaurants around them, critics said this week.

Morris arts leaders angered over NEA defunding proposal

Leaders of Morris County’s rich performing-arts community are joining national voices in opposition to budget cuts proposed this week by the Trump administration that would defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting ($485 million), the National Endowment for the Arts ($152 million) and the National Endowment for the Humanities ($155 million), along with dozens of other agencies.

Democratic Leaders Take Constitutional Tack With Two Measures

Legislators decide Christie regulatory change to gun laws conflicts with legislative intent, decide presidential candidates on state ballot must release tax returns.

Christie’s drug-crisis fight: How is New Jersey paying for it?

As he pursues a wide-ranging agenda to carry out his promise to battle the addiction crisis during his final year in office, Gov. Christie is looking beyond the state budget to bankroll the effort.

N.J. Republican says no to NRA bill allowing ‘mentally incompetent’ vets to buy guns

Following an election in which the National Rifle Association spent $23 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress, the House GOP voted for a second time to make it possible for those deemed mentally incompetent by the federal government to purchase weapons.

Trump wants to kill this 40-year-old Jersey Shore program

For more than 40 years, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium has been researching and teaching about the state’s coastline.

Trump fan says she’s getting hate in South Jersey’s capital of tolerance

Lauren Boisvert has a master’s degree in public relations and a Donald Trump tattoo on her left foot.

Charter school founders face scrutiny from local officials

A former Bergen County sheriff. A retired Paterson school administrator. The head of a non-profit group paid to manage charter schools.

District alleges fraud in charter school application

Two petitions had street addresses that don’t exist within the city limits.

Another listed a vacant lot.

Assembly Hopes Senate Goes Along With PARCC Rollback

As it has before, the state Assembly yesterday moved to limit the reach and impact of PARCC testing in New Jersey’s public schools.

Christie administration satisfies suit requiring N.J. find homes for mentally ill

The Christie administration has met the requirements of an eight-year-old lawsuit settlement that required New Jersey to provide community housing for people with significant mental illnesses and promptly discharge patients from state hospitals once they have been medically cleared to leave.

Atlantic City firefighters won’t face layoffs — for now

A New Jersey judge temporarily blocked the state Friday from laying off firefighters in Atlantic City, but ruled that their work schedules, salaries, and overtime can be changed by former U.S. Sen. Jeffrey S. Chiesa (R., N.J.), who is directing the state takeover of Atlantic City.

Leaky sewers infected Shark River shellfish

A few leaky pipes are to blame.

The source of bacteria contamination that played a role in preventing the harvesting of shellfish beds in the Shark River has been pinpointed, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Platt and Scollans formally announce Morris freeholder campaigns

Harding Township Committeeman Nicolas Platt and former Denville Councilman Kevin Scollans formally announced Friday they will run in the June 6 Republican primary election for the single available seat on the Morris County freeholder board.

Democrats challenge judge’s ruling on how to shrink Salem freeholder board

Salem County Democrats are asking a higher court to overturn a judge’s ruling on how Salem County will proceed in shrinking its freeholder board seven to five members.

What to expect in Newark’s state of the city address

Mayor Ras Baraka will take the stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Monday for his third state of the city address.

NJ cracks down after APP renter investigation

Following an APP.com investigation, the Department of Community Affairs is re-evaluating how it inspects and regulates rental housing.

Hudson threatens to sue state over in-jail drug rehab licensing delay

Gov. Chris Christie has been telling us that in his last year in office he plans to fight the scourge of addiction in New Jersey. In his State of the State address in January he looked us in the eye and in a passionate voice said the obvious, this (substance abuse) epidemic is “ravaging our state and its people.”

Oceanport’s chicken controversy reaches broiling point

To allow chickens or not. That is the debate the borough will decide when it holds a final vote on the issue next month.

Editorial: Trump’s budget harsh on Jersey

Priorities in the first proposed federal budget unveiled by President Donald Trump are easy to spot. They include the military, veterans’ programs and a crackdown on illegal immigration. However, the cuts to help pay for those increases in the Trump blueprint, including a $54 billion uptick in defense spending, would come at a steep cost to valuable domestic programs that have direct impact on people’s lives.

