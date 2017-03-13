NJ Politics Digest: Fallout Over Attorney Firings Felt in State

It’s Monday, and the fallout continues from the Trump administration’s order for U.S. Attorneys appointed during the last administration to resign. The president’s revised travel ban is also continuing to make news with people worried and airlines suffering business losses. In state politics, there are developments in the governor’s race, as Joe Piscopo continues to mull a potential run and another Democrat starts airing TV commercials. And with a major snow storm bearing down on us, the question is whether Wednesday’s sentencing for two members of Gov. Chris Christie’s administration convicted in connection with the Bridgegate scandal will go ahead as planned.

Quote of the Day: “I knew this job wasn’t mine forever. It shouldn’t be in any event and the President has the power, authority and opportunity to appoint U.S. Attorneys who would serve him and I fully expected that process would take place over a couple of months. I just didn’t think we would be given seven to nine hours.” – Former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman of New Jersey

Fishman says Trump’s resignation order was ‘abrupt and shocking’

Less than two days after President Trump ordered him and 45 other U.S. Attorneys to immediately resign, Paul Fishman said Sunday the timing of the order was “abrupt and shocking” and complicates the transition to a successor.

Scott Fallon, The Record

Fired prosecutor Bharara, Ranney School grad, proud of ‘independence’

A defiant Manhattan federal prosecutor, in announcing his firing after he refused to resign, says “absolute independence” was his touchstone for over seven years as he battled public corruption.

Associated Press

Illegal immigration: NJ parents, kids fear separation

In the tiny conference room of a Flemington community center, more than a dozen mothers, some with infants in their arms, sat at a table passing around copies of a legal document Helen Ramirez described as “la carta poder.”

Steph Solis, Asbury Park Press

The new Trump travel ban is crushing Newark airport’s international ticket sales

International airfare bookings to Newark Liberty International Airport have fallen by 7 percent since President Donald Trump announced his second executive order denying entry to the U.S. by citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.

Claude Brodesser-Akner, NJ.com

ACLU president pledges to fight Trump’s latest travel ban

The head of the American Civil Liberties Union said Sunday that President Trump’s revised travel ban was just as unconstitutional as his first and would be struck down by the courts because it indiscriminately targeted Muslims.

Scott Fallon, The Record

Booker: I’ll work with Republicans to improve Obamacare if …

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday that he’d love to work with Republicans on improving the Affordable Care Act, but not if they insist on taking health insurance away from millions of Americans.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com

N.J. unions seek control of own pension plan

New Jersey lawmakers are considering relinquishing management of the pension plan for police and firefighters from the state to the unions that represent them. Public workers have been complaining for years that the state relies too heavily on investments in hedge funds and other so-called alternative investments.

Andrew Seidman, Inquirer

Murphy wins backing of Democrats in GOP-dominated Sussex County

Democratic frontrunner Phil Murphy won the backing Sunday of a seventh Democratic county organization, with the primary for governor less than three months away.

Rob Jennings, NJ.com

A guide to Gov. Christie’s Atlantic City, currently being run by a West Orange law firm

Never one to shy away from taking credit, Gov. Christie was eager to take a victory lap last week regarding the state’s takeover of Atlantic City.

Amy S. Rosenberg, Inquirer

CRDA to host public hearing Monday on master plan amendment

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority plans to host a public hearing Monday on its proposed Tourism District master plan amendment.

Nicholas Huba, Press of Atlantic City

‘Jersey Joe’ Piscopo for governor? It’s no joke

Joe Piscopo – the “former Saturday Night Live superstar,’’ as he’s promoted by 970-AM, the Manhattan radio station that airs his morning talk show – has been busy preparing for a possible campaign for New Jersey governor.

Charles Stile, The Record

Johnson follows Murphy with TV ad in N.J. governor’s race

Starting Saturday night, Democrat Jim Johnson will be the second candidate with television ads in the New Jersey governor’s race, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com

Sweeney announces plans to run for re-election

Senate President Steve Sweeney announced Saturday that he plans to run for re-election this year, according to a statement from his office.

Anna Merriman, NJ.com

500-plus: See how we got new count on Christie’s out-of-state days

The governor who broke new ground in out-of-state travel as he ran for president is in his final year in Trenton.

Will Gov. Chris Christie keep up his frequent out-of-state jaunts or spend most of his nights in New Jersey?

Matt Arco, NJ.com

Christie forked over $1,200 so he could talk on sports radio

As Chris Christie contemplates what he’ll do for a living after leaving the governor’s office in January 2018, there’s at least one job he’s in the running for: sports radio talk show host.

NJ.com

What’s at stake this week when Bridgegate defendants are sentenced

On paper, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly, once members of Gov. Chris Christie’s inner circle who were convicted in November of conspiracy and fraud in connection with the Bridgegate scandal, are due to return to court Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Ted Sherman, NJ.com

Mosque Is Blocked in New Jersey, but Dispute Is Far From Over

They thought they had found the perfect place to build the first mosque and Islamic community center in this city’s history: an empty 8,500-square-foot warehouse at the end of a dead-end block, with room on its lot for 37 parking spots.

New York Times

A Jersey tradition: Mayors indicted over the past decade, and what happened to them

When news broke that longtime Paterson Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres was indicted on corruption charges this week, he joined a crowded fraternity of New Jersey elected officials who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

S.P. Sullivan, NJ.com

Is Hazlet meeting dispute about First Amendment or fairness?

A meeting to talk about sewer bills and other taxpayer concerns is turning into a debate about whether a township policy keeps the political playing fields fair for all — or hurts free speech rights.

Susanne Cervenka, Asbury Park Press

Scapicchio first to file for GOP primary

Former one-term Morris County Freeholder David Scapicchio of Mount Olive is trying to make a comeback to the seven-member board and is the first GOP candidate to file his petition to run in the June 6 primary election for one available seat now held by Freeholder William “Hank” Lyon.

Peggy Wright, Daily Record

Fulop’s Ward B state of the city postponed ahead of snow storm

Tuesday’s Ward B State of the City address is being rescheduled ahead of a pending snow storm.

Caitlin Mota, The Jersey Journal

In Pinelands, a new line of defense against illegal off-roaders

A quarter-mile into dark Pinelands woods, Terry Schmidt turned last week onto a sandy trail. A hundred yards later she pulled up to a wet, sunlit meadow in Wharton State Forest, and smiled.

David O'Reilly, Inquirer

Conner Strong, other firms propose $245 million move to Camden

Insurance brokerage firm Conner Strong & Buckelew, which is led by South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III, has applied for millions in state tax credits in order to move from Marlton to the Camden waterfront, along with the Michaels Organization and NFI, two other South Jersey corporations.

Allison Steele, Inquirer

In Rockaway Twp., Sandy Hook teacher recounts shooting

When Kaitlin Roig-Debellis took the stage at Christ Church, the audience, including many law enforcement officials and fellow teachers, heard a story they were likely familiar with told through a harrowing first person account.

Michael Izzo, Daily Record

Councilman: Stolen plaque demonstrates need for cameras

The theft of a dedication plaque from the newly-renovated football field has prompted town officials to renew their call for cameras at key North Arlington locations.

Meghan Grant, The Record

River Edge to discuss combined planning, zoning board

The Borough Council will examine the feasibility of combining the borough’s planning and zoning boards, citing a lack of applications.

Matthew Birchenough, The Record

Pascack Valley towns support affordable-housing bills

Two Pascack Valley towns have thrown their support behind legislation that aims to bring affordable-housing litigation in the state to a screeching halt and pressure the state Legislature to take action on the issue.

Catherine Carrera, The Record

Editorial: Republican health plan isn’t better

Late last month President Donald Trump recognized what anyone who is not a billionaire and has bills to pay already knows, that health care is “an unbelievably complex subject.” And last week, in debates on the Republican-backed legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare, lawmakers and the general public found out just how complicated it can be.

The Record

Editorial: Don’t make flood victims pay for the wall

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly vowed to build a “great, great” border wall across our southern border and have Mexico pay for it. Nice financing plan, except Mexico has no desire to play along and won’t help Trump deliver on that vow.

Asbury Park Press