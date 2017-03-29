NJ Politics Digest: See What Made Menendez Cry

The fight over what to do, or not do, about undocumented aliens continues in the state, with Sen. Bob Menendez shedding tears after hearing stories of people arrested by immigration authorities.

In the gubernatorial race, Democrat John Wisniewski blasted the state primary system, and Ray Lesniak spoke about how his feelings on drug treatment were formed following a burglary in his house.Whoever is the next resident of Drumthwacket might have to make some repairs, after the governor’s mansion suffered a lighting strike and the state is appealing to increase its annual flounder quotient.

Menendez tears up after hearing stories of immigrant arrests

After watching the wife and daughter of men from Texas and California break down in tears describing the arrest of their husband and father by immigration agents, Sen. Bob Menendez teared up himself Tuesday before blasting Trump administration policies and vowing Democrats would not support using taxpayer dollars to build a wall on the Mexican border.

500 sign petition to make Glen Ridge a sanctuary city

Glen Ridge residents passed out pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution as they tried to defend the freedom of others during a Monday, March 27 council meeting by encouraging the borough to become a sanctuary city.

Guv candidate Ray Lesniak’s 2009 awakening on drug rehab

Gubernatorial hopeful Raymond Lesniak says he’s New Jersey voters’ best candidate on the issue of drug addiction and he credits his awareness to the two burglars who stood over his bed one night in 2009.

N.J. gubernatorial hopeful blasts ‘rigged’ Democratic primary

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful John Wisniewski said Tuesday New Jersey voters get little say in who they elect because of a “rigged system” that gives a party leaders the majority of the power.

Gubernatorial candidate Wisniewski gets grilled by Tom Moran over education spending

Lightning strike at NJ Governor’s Mansion, no injuries

A lightning strike caused minor damage but no injuries at the governor’s residence at the Drumthwacket estate on Tuesday.

Records: Indicted Paterson worker OK’d his own OT pay

A city public works supervisor who was indicted along with the mayor in a pending corruption case approved more than 280 hours’ worth of overtime payments for himself during the time when the crimes allegedly took place, according to public records.

Questions persist on arts center redevelopment

In the second Montclair Planning Board hearing on plans to redevelop the area surrounding the Wellmont Theater as an arts center, board members and the public got a glimpse of how the buildings would look and whether they would blend in with the surrounding downtown area.

NJ appeals summer flounder quota reductions

New Jersey has filed an appeal to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission requesting the commission reconsider its vote to reduce significantly the state’s recreational-fishing quota for summer flounder by over 30 percent.

Parsippany meeting an education in affordable housing

Parsippany’s biggest challenge is affordable housing, Mayor James Barberio told a group of residents at a recent meeting. The mayor said because there has been much discussion about affordable housing within the community he held the meeting to clear the air and educate residents on the issues.

Former students sue shuttered Star Career Academy

A for-profit career academy in Brick took in tens of thousands of dollars in fees but delivered only “empty promises,” had students watch movies and television shows rather than prepare them for work, and failed to intervene when an instructor repeatedly sexually harassed them, former students allege in a lawsuit.

Small town divided over a firehouse vote. What will voters choose?

It was a textbook case on why every vote counts.

Bridgegate crusader: N.J. Assembly speaker stonewalling more investigation of Christie

A Democratic gubernatorial hopeful who led the charge into investigating Gov. Chris Christie’s administration in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal accused the state Assembly speaker on Tuesday of stonewalling any further investigations.

Prison or probation for ex-Christie aides in Bridgegate? Judge will decide Wednesday

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence two former Gov. Christie allies to prison Wednesday for their roles in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal, saying they committed perjury while defending themselves at trial last year.

Rider University seeks buyer for Westminster Choir College

There was a time when Rider University, anchored by a business school and known as Rider College, saved the well-known but financially struggling Westminster Choir College from collapse.

NJ Adds 1,500 Beds to Community Programs for Mentally Ill

State Supreme Court’s Olmstead decision succeeds in moving adults with mental disabilities from state hospitals to ‘least-restrictive’ facilities

No person better suited than Christie for this role

Gov. Christie understands something essential about the nature of the beast that is addiction.

Bill aims to merge NJ towns — even when they aren’t neighbors

Ten years ago this month, a state law was enacted encouraging more municipal consolidations as a method for saving money and reducing property taxes.

Bergen exec will present budget to county freeholders Wednesday

Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III will present this year’s preliminary county budget to the freeholder board on Wednesday in Hackensack.

Cedar Grove officials push to keep reservoir open space

Members of the Cedar Grove Township Council will continue their cause of preserving open space at the site of the Cedar Grove Reservoir and send their thoughts to Gov. Chris Christie.

Editorial: Christie’s not dancing the downgrade tango alone

We’re not in the habit of giving Governor Chris Christie a pass on the 10 credit downgrades since he became governor, but with Moody’s Investors Service’s announcement Monday of what will be the 11th credit downgrade, it’s time to spread the blame around. Democrats had to pass the legislation and every budget Christie signed.

