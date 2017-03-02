NJ Rep. Pallone Wants to See the Majority’s New Healthcare Bill

Following Wednesday reports that House Republican leaders have a new draft of the Affordable Care Act replacement—one that ranking House Energy and Commerce Committee member New Jersey Rep Frank Pallone (D-6) had yet to see as of Thursday—Pallone spoke up during a committee hearing to express concern for the secretive way GOP members are reportedly handing the legislation.

Addressing Chairman Michael Burgess (R-Texas), Pallone quoted House Speaker Paul Ryan’s assertions from a February 28 appearance on the TODAY Show that the new bill would “carefully considered with public engagement and transparency.” Pallone said that despite assertions from both Ryan and Burgess that the process would be an open one, Republicans have been tight lipped on the details of the plan.

“It seems like everyone knows that there is going to be a mark up in full committee next Wednesday of the Affordable Care Act except for the Democrats who haven’t been told anything,” Pallone said during a Thursday hearing of the committee.

According to reports, the draft is being kept in a dedicated reading room in the Capitol in order to avoid leaks. Pallone said that the Republicans are keeping the document locked away in the “basement” and said that he wants to see the bill before it gets marked up next week. According to Pallone, the current timeline would leave Democrats with less than 12 hours to view the bill.

“I have been told…that you guys can go down to [room] H-157 and go in there into the secret basement that the Speaker said would never happen and look at the bill that is going to be marked up next Wednesday. But I can’t go down there,” Pallone said. “Maybe the Russian ambassador is down there and he can tell us what is in the bill. Maybe they will let him in but hey won’t let me in.”

Pallone went on to ask if he could go see the bill. Burgess responded, “The chair does not have that information available but I will find out for you and relay it to you as soon as it is available.”

According to Pallone’s office, the congressman went to the basement of the Capitol following the hearing to attempt and see the bill. He was unable to access the room where the draft is being held.

For Pallone’s full comments, skip to 15:50 in the video below: