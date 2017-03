NJ’s Ciattarelli Releases Burlington County Endorsements

Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, one of the leading contenders for the Republican nomination in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election, released his endorsements for local races in the Republican stronghold of Burlington County ahead of the Republican organization’s committee meeting Monday night, with influential Burlington County Republican Chairman William Layton topping the list.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from Burlington County Republican leaders in advance of tonight’s County Committee Meeting,” said Ciattarelli. “My message of a new direction for our state and our party is resonating and our momentum is growing each day.”

Ciattarelli is the prime competition for frontrunner Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno in the primary now that comedian Joe Piscopo is running as an independent. See the full list below.

Burlington County Republican Chairman William Layton

Burlington County Republican Vice-Chairwoman / Florence Township Municipal Chair Pat Benedetti

Burlington County Freeholder Director Bruce Garganio

Burlington County Freeholder Deputy Director Kate Gibbs

Burlington County Freeholder Linda Hughes

Burlington County Freeholder Ryan Peters

Burlington County Freeholder Latham Tiver

Burlington County Sheriff Jean Stanfield

Burlington County Clerk Tim Tyler

Burlington County Surrogate Mary Ann O’Brien

State Senator Dawn Marie Addiego

State Assemblywoman Maria Rodriguez-Gregg

State Assemblyman Joe Howarth

Bass River Municipal Chair Helen Hazard

Beverly City Municipal Chair Pat Pirylis

Bordentown City Municipal Chair Vince Reily

Burlington City Municipal Chair / Ward 2 Councilman Thomas Swan

Burlington Township Municipal Chair Velina Riggi

Chesterfield Township Municipal Chair Alex Robotin

Cinnaminson Township Municipal Chair Richard Strobel

Delanco Township Municipal Chair Steve Jass

Delran Township Municipal Chair Anthony Ogozalek

Eastampton Township Municipal Chair / Councilman John Adams

Edgewater Park Township Municipal Chair George Nyikita

Evesham Township Municipal Chair Ed Hoffmann

Hainesport Township Municipal Chair / Mayor Tony Porto

Lumberton Township / Committeeman Lew Jackson

Maple Shade Township Municipal Chair Frank Troso

Medford Lakes Municipal Chair Bruno DiStefano

Mount Holly Township Municipal Chair Larry Gladfelter

Mount Laurel Township Municipal Chair John Francescone

Moorestown Township Municipal Chair Steve Solomon

New Hanover Township Municipal Chair / Mayor Dennis Roohr

Palmyra Borough Municipal Chair / Mayor Michelle Arnold

Pemberton Borough Municipal Chair George Ward

Pemberton Township Municipal Chair Abby Bargar

Riverside Township Municipal Chair Chuck Hilton

Riverton Borough Municipal Chair Lisa Threston

Southampton Township Municipal Chair Linda Eckenhoff

Springfield Township Municipal Chair Wade Hale

Tabernacle Township Municipal Chair Mark Lemire

Woodland Township Municipal Chair / Mayor Matt Henrich

Bordentown City Mayor Joe Malone

Chesterfield Township Committeeman Sam Davis

Cinnaminson Township Committeeman Howard Evans

Cinnaminson Township Committeeman Don Brauckman

Cinnaminson Township Committeeman Ben Young

Cinnaminson Township Committeeman John McCarthy

Delanco Township Mayor John Browne

Delanco Township Committeewoman Kate Fitzpatrick

Eastampton Township Councilman Matt Edson

Florence Township Mayor Craig Wilkie

Florence Township Councilman Jerry Sandusky

Florence Township Councilman Dave Woolston

Florence Township Councilman Paul Ostrander

Florence Township Councilman Ted Lovenduski

Hainesport Township Committeeman Mike Dickinson

Hainesport Township Committeeman Frank Masciocchi

Lumberton Township Mayor Sean Earlen

Lumberton Township Committeewoman Kristin Januseski

Lumberton Township Committeeman Mike Mansdoerfer

Lumberton Township Committeeman Jim Conway

Mansfield Township Mayor Sean Gable

Mansfield Township Committeewoman Laverne Cholewa

Mansfield Township Committeeman Art Puglia

Mansfield Township Committeeman Robert Semptimphelter

Moorestown Township Mayor Manny Delgado

Moorestown Township Councilwoman Victoria Napolitano

Mount Holly Township Deputy Mayor Rich DiFolco

Mount Holly Township Councilman Betty Sykes

New Hanover Township Mayor Dennis Roohr

New Hanover Township Committeeman Pat Murphy

New Hanover Township Committeeman Paul Peterla

New Hanover Township Committeewoman Yvonne Rigney

New Hanover Township Committeeman Rick Koshak

Palmyra Borough Councilman Lew Yetter

Palmyra Borough Councilman Frank Coskey

Pemberton Borough Mayor Harold Griffin

Pemberton Borough Councilman Terry Jerome

Pemberton Borough Councilwoman Norma Ward

Pemberton Borough Councilman Robert Brock

Riverside Township Committeeman John Bienkowski

Riverside Township Committeeman Robert Prisco

Riverton Borough Mayor Suzanne Cairns Wells

Shamong Township Committeeman Martin Mozitis

Shamong Township Committeeman Mike DiCroce

Southampton Township Mayor Jim Young

Southampton Township Committeeman Mike Mikulski

Southampton Township Committeeman Bill Raftery

Springfield Township Councilman Anthony Marinello

Springfield Township Councilman Peter Sobotka

Wrightstown Borough Councilman David Timberman

Wrightstown Borough Councilman William Bird