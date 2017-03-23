NJ’s Guadagno Releases New Bergen County Endorsements

The leading candidate on the Republican side of New Jersey’s gubernatorial race released her latest official endorsements for local and legislative races in the Republican stronghold of Bergen County Thursday, with Bergen County Republican Organization District 36 Chairman Joe Crifasi topping the list. See Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno’s full list of Bergen endorsements below.
Though Somerset County is showing signs of leaning toward Guadagno’s chief primary rival Assemblyman Jack Ciattareli, the lieutenant governor has secured several important county lines.
Newly released Bergen County endorsements:
- Joe Crifasi, Bergen County Republican Organization District 36 Chairman
- John Mitchell, Former Bergen County Freeholder Chairman
- George Williams, Bergenfield Municipal Chair
- Richard Miller, Cliffside Park Municipal Chair
- Kim Vierheilig, Franklin Lakes Municipal Chair
- John Smart, Haworth Mayor
- Daniel Pronti, North Arlington Council President
- Allison Sheedy, North Arlington Council Vice President
- Brian Fitzhenry, North Arlington Councilman
- Kerry Hamilton-Cruz, North Arlington Councilwoman
- Russell Talamini, Oakland Municipal Chair
- Renee Czarnecki, South Hackensack Municipal Chair
- Darlene Shotmeyer, Bergen County GOP State Committeewoman
- Ben Focarino, Bergen County GOP State Committeeman
- James Arakelian, Bergen County Republican Organization District 38 Chairman
- Maura DeNicola, Former Bergen County Freeholder
- John Driscoll, Former Bergen County Freeholder Chairman
- Betty Krystyniak, Bergen County Republican Women’s Club President
- Elizabeth White, Allendale Mayor
- Liz Homan, Allendale Councilwoman
- Jacqueline McSwiggan, Allendale Councilwoman
- Amy Wilczynski, Allendale Councilwoman
- Ari Bernstein, Allendale Councilman
- Norman Schmelz, Bergenfield Mayor
- Ira Treuhaft, Former Bergenfield Municipal Chair
- Anne Marie Mitchell, Bogota Republican Club President
- John Glidden, Closter Mayor
- Robert Di Dio, Closter Councilman
- Danielle DiPaola, Emerson Councilwoman
- John Cosgrove, Fair Lawn Mayor
- Bill Leonard, Glen Rock Councilman
- Arthur Pazan, Glen Rock Councilman
- Bella Fellig, Former Glen Rock Councilwoman
- Dr. Carmine Nogara, Former Glen Rock Councilman
- Justin DiPisa, Hasbrouck Heights Council President
- Peter Traina, Hasbrouck Heights Councilman
- Ron Kistner, Hasbrouck Heights Councilman
- Russell Lipari, Hasbrouck Heights Councilman
- Douglas Frank, Hillsdale Mayor
- Robert Hermansen, Mahwah Council President/Former Bergen County Freeholder
- Adrian Febre, Maywood Mayor
- Harry Shortway, Jr., Midland Park Mayor
- Mike Ghassali, Montvale Mayor
- Celeste Scavetta-Homaychak, Former New Milford Councilwoman/Bergen County Republican Organization Assistant Treasurer
- Laure Schroeder, New Milford Municipal Chair/Republican Club President
- Joseph Bianchi, North Arlington Mayor
- Frank Di Pentima, Former Oakland Councilman/Republican Club President
- Alan Brundage, Former Paramus Councilman
- Deirdre Dillon, Ramsey Mayor
- Vanessa Jachzel, Ramsey Councilwoman
- Joan Carlson, Ridgefield Park Municipal Chair
- Bernadette Coghlan-Walsh, Ridgewood Councilwoman
- Jeff Voigt, Ridgewood Councilman
- Irena Holiat, Saddle River Municipal Co-Chair
- Jon Kurpis, Saddle River Municipal Co-Chair
- Jeff Liva, Saddle River County Committee
- Jon Ditkoff, Upper Saddle River Councilman
- Dolores “Dee” Rebecky, Wallington Municipal Chair
- Beth Dell, Westwood Councilwoman
- Carlos Rendo, Woodcliff Lake Mayor
- Drita McNamara, Wyckoff Municipal Chair
- Rudy Boonstra, Wyckoff Mayor