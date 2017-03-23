NJ’s Guadagno Releases New Bergen County Endorsements

The leading candidate on the Republican side of New Jersey’s gubernatorial race released her latest official endorsements for local and legislative races in the Republican stronghold of Bergen County Thursday, with Bergen County Republican Organization District 36 Chairman Joe Crifasi topping the list. See Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno’s full list of Bergen endorsements below.

Though Somerset County is showing signs of leaning toward Guadagno’s chief primary rival Assemblyman Jack Ciattareli, the lieutenant governor has secured several important county lines.

Newly released Bergen County endorsements: Joe Crifasi, Bergen County Republican Organization District 36 Chairman

John Mitchell, Former Bergen County Freeholder Chairman

George Williams, Bergenfield Municipal Chair

Richard Miller, Cliffside Park Municipal Chair

Kim Vierheilig, Franklin Lakes Municipal Chair

John Smart, Haworth Mayor

Daniel Pronti, North Arlington Council President

Allison Sheedy, North Arlington Council Vice President

Brian Fitzhenry, North Arlington Councilman

Kerry Hamilton-Cruz, North Arlington Councilwoman

Russell Talamini, Oakland Municipal Chair

Renee Czarnecki, South Hackensack Municipal Chair

Previously released Bergen County endorsements: