NJ’s Murphy Brings on New Policy Advisor

The campaign of the leading Democrat in New Jersey’s gubernatorial primaries announced Monday that Stephanie Lagos, a former chief of staff to Assemblyman Gary Schaer, will be joining his campaign as a policy advisor.

Lagos was formerly a climate change policy associate with the United Nations, and a Peace Corps volunteer. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, she also served as finance director for the campaign of Ridgewood attorney Roy Cho’s congressional campaign in 2014.

Murphy, a former U.S. ambassador and Goldman Sachs executive, is the frontrunner in a nominating contest that includes progressives Assemblyman John Wisniewski and State Senator Ray Lesniak. With deep pockets and endorsements from county Democratic organizations across the state, Murphy is likely to stay in the lead.