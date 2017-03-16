No Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Days after President Donald Trump fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, the corruption-busting Manhattan prosecutor’s stopgap successor announced his office was folding its year-long investigation into Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Joon Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, sent a statement to the press this morning announcing that the office would not file charges against the liberal Democratic mayor or his aides for a potential pay-to-play scheme involving de Blasio’s defunct political nonprofit the Campaign for One New York. Kim also revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance would not arraign anyone in relation to the mayor’s failed 2014 fundraising effort for the State Senate Democrats, which the state Board of Elections indicated involved a concerted effort to bypass contribution limits.

Kim seemed to allude to the Supreme Court’s Skilling v. United States decision, which reduced the scope of statutes barring “honest services fraud,” which were used to prosecute public officials for corruption.

“We take into account, among other things, the high burden of proof, the clarity of existing law, any recent changes in the law and the particular difficulty in proving criminal intent in corruption schemes where there is no evidence of personal profit,” Kim said in the release. “Given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question.”

The prosecutor did not allude Bharara, known for his zeal in pursuing corruption cases—which led to the 2015 convictions of ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, and a slew of indictments against top donors and aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo last fall. Bharara had announced his intention to target “the executive” branch of government in spring 2016.

Kim did indicate questionable dealings on de Blasio’s part, including “several circumstances in which Mayor de Blasio and others acting on his behalf solicited donations from individuals who sought official favors from the city, after which the mayor made or directed inquiries to relevant city agencies on behalf of those donors.”

However, Kim argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove a crime, and indicated the office did not want to “unduly influence” the election for municipal offices this fall.

The announcement came moments before the mayor’s weekly appearance on WNYC.

“We did things legally, appropriately, ethically,” de Blasio said on the radio.