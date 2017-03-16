Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets ‘Slander’

Following the Trump administration’s walking back of a claim he made on Twitter that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped his offices in Trump Tower, one of New Jersey’s southern congressman is calling the tweet “slander.” Normally staid U.S. Representative Donald Norcross took to Twitter himself Thursday, where he argued that the tweet meets the legal and linguistic standards for the term.

President Trump has not offered any evidence for the claim, and Republican lawmakers rejected it publicly Wednesday. Norcross pointed to his own background in a South Jersey electrician’s union after he made his case.

Norcross also leveled harsh criticism at Trump’s proposed federal budget, which would effect steep and in some cases crippling cuts across to federal agencies. Republicans in the House and Senate have been hesitant to support the full spending plan.