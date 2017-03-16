Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets ‘Slander’

By 03/16/17 4:28pm
norcrosshonor e14319749554442 Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets Slander

U.S. Representative Donald Norcross. PolitickerNJ

Following the Trump administration’s walking back of a claim he made on Twitter that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped his offices in Trump Tower, one of New Jersey’s southern congressman is calling the tweet “slander.” Normally staid U.S. Representative Donald Norcross took to Twitter himself Thursday, where he argued that the tweet meets the legal and linguistic standards for the term.

President Trump has not offered any evidence for the claim, and Republican lawmakers rejected it publicly Wednesday. Norcross pointed to his own background in a South Jersey electrician’s union after he made his case.

screen shot 2017 03 16 at 3 38 06 pm Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets Slander

“Definition of slander: the utterance of false charges or misrepresentations which defame and damage another’s reputation.” Twitter

screen shot 2017 03 16 at 3 38 22 pm Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets Slander

“There are 150+ lawyers in Congress and only one electrician.” Twitter

Norcross also leveled harsh criticism at Trump’s proposed federal budget, which would effect steep and in some cases crippling cuts across to federal agencies. Republicans in the House and Senate have been hesitant to support the full spending plan.

screen shot 2017 03 16 at 3 39 03 pm Norcross: Trump Wiretap Tweets Slander

“Worst of all, this budget doesn’t invest in infrastructure or education, and it won’t create jobs for America’s families.” Twitter

Article continues below
More from Society
Prince William Raised the Roof Next to an Australian Model