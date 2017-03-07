Paula Deen Butters Up Discounted Savannah Estate















Celebrity chef Paula Deen is having some trouble parting ways with her sprawling Georgia estate.

Deen listed the 5.5-acre Savannah property in early 2015 for $12.5 million, per Realtor, and proceeded to cut down the price tag to $10 million in September 2016. The home, officially named Riverbend, is now asking a mere $8.75 million.

The chef was once known for indulgent recipes, that were high in calories, salt, sugar and butter, but she changed her ways after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2012. A year later, Deen, who once had three shows on the Food Network, was dropped by the channel after she admitted to using racial slurs.

Drama aside, her Savannah home is accessed through a gated entrance and comes with 300 feet of water frontage, as well as a “stocked pond,” according to the listing held by Elaine Seabolt. The property also boasts a dock, with an accompanying dock house, and a croquet court.

The custom built, French Caribbean-style main house is a grand 14,500 square feet, and there’s obviously an over-the-top gourmet kitchen, complete with commercial grade appliances and enormous pantry. If you prefer outside cooking, not to worry—there’s an outdoor kitchen with three grills, four refrigerators and a smoker, as well as a pool with a dive-in theater. We’re not sure entirely what that is, but it sounds cool.

The culinary aspects of the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bath abode, however, may pale in comparison to some of the more…unique facets, like the saltwater aquarium in the study, and the aviary.

There’s also a media room is fitted with a movie screen, projector, and of course a soda fountain and ice maker. In addition to the main house, there are two guest cottages—a 10,000-square-foot barn as well as an eight-car garage with a three-bedroom apartment.

Deen is based in Savannah, where she owns and runs a restaurant with her sons, aptly named “The Lady & Sons,” so we doubt she’s planning on leaving the area entirely behind. We do hope she finds a home with adequate space for her saltwater aquarium and an aviary, though.