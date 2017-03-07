Paula Deen Butters Up Discounted Savannah Estate

The discounted 5.5-acre estate includes a saltwater aquarium and an aviary

By 03/07/17 1:29pm
The estate is named Riverbend.
Seabolt Brokers
There's 300 feet of water frontage.
Seabolt Brokers
The home includes eight bedrooms.
Seabolt Brokers
The pool, with dive-in theater.
Seabolt Brokers
Advertisement
Advertisement
The main house is over 14,500 square feet.
Seabolt Brokers
Paula Deen has lowered the price of her Savannah estate to $8.75 million.
Seabolt Brokers
Where's the saltwater aquarium?
Seabolt Brokers
Advertisement
Advertisement
The property is 5.5 acres.
Seabolt Brokers
There are multiple covered terraces.
Seabolt Brokers
The home was originally listed for $12.5 million.
Seabolt Brokers
Advertisement
Advertisement
The estate includes two guest cottages.
Seabolt Brokers
The gourmet kitchen, of course.
Seabolt Brokers
Outside, there's a dock and croquet court.
Seabolt Brokers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is this the aviary?
Seabolt Brokers
The custom home is "French Caribbean" style.
Seabolt Brokers
There's a full outdoor kitchen set-up, as well.
Seabolt Brokers
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Celebrity chef Paula Deen is having some trouble parting ways with her sprawling Georgia estate.

Deen listed the 5.5-acre Savannah property in early 2015 for $12.5 million, per Realtor, and proceeded to cut down the price tag to $10 million in September 2016. The home, officially named Riverbend, is now asking a mere $8.75 million.

The chef was once known for indulgent recipes, that were high in calories, salt, sugar and butter, but she changed her ways after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2012. A year later, Deen, who once had three shows on the Food Network, was dropped by the channel after she admitted to using racial slurs.

gettyimages 463400674 Paula Deen Butters Up Discounted Savannah Estate

Paula Deen is slicing down the price of her Savannah estate. Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Evine

Drama aside, her Savannah home is accessed through a gated entrance and comes with 300 feet of water frontage, as well as a “stocked pond,” according to the listing held by Elaine Seabolt. The property also boasts a dock, with an accompanying dock house, and a croquet court.

The custom built, French Caribbean-style main house is a grand 14,500 square feet, and there’s obviously an over-the-top gourmet kitchen, complete with commercial grade appliances and enormous pantry. If you prefer outside cooking, not to worry—there’s an outdoor kitchen with three grills, four refrigerators and a smoker, as well as a pool with a dive-in theater. We’re not sure entirely what that is, but it sounds cool.

The culinary aspects of the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bath abode, however, may pale in comparison to some of the more…unique facets, like the saltwater aquarium in the study, and the aviary.

There’s also a media room is fitted with a movie screen, projector, and of course a soda fountain and ice maker. In addition to the main house, there are two guest cottages—a 10,000-square-foot barn as well as an eight-car garage with a three-bedroom apartment.

Deen is based in Savannah, where she owns and runs a restaurant with her sons, aptly named “The Lady & Sons,” so we doubt she’s planning on leaving the area entirely behind. We do hope she finds a home with adequate space for her saltwater aquarium and an aviary, though.

Article continues below
More from Real Estate
Who Bought the Clintons’ Former East Hampton Rental?

Must Reads