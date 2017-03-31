Upper East Side Parents Are Not Pleased With Prince George

Prince George is a beloved royal (despite his inability to high five and his tiny temper tantrums), but he recently upset an unlikely demographic: Upper East Side parents.

According to Page Six, parents who already enrolled their children in the New York outpost of Wetherby-Pembridge are reconsidering their actions, after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that Prince George would not be attending the London location. Instead, Prince George will be enrolling in the far less posh school Thomas’s Battersea, and unfortunately, as of now, there’s no New York equivalent.

The New York outpost of Wetherby was enthusiastically awaited by Upper East Side parents who wanted a hint of royal drama in their lives (it could be possible that they watched too many episodes of Gossip Girl, especially the ones where Blair Waldorf almost became a real princess). The Manhattan school is opening next year at 7 East 96th Street and will be co-ed, unlike its London location, which is for princes only.

Perhaps these overwrought parents can send their privileged children to another star-studded establishment. If they enroll their kiddos now at the Fame school (also known as the High School of Performing Arts), where plenty of celebrities went, they’ll save $45,500 a year, which is what tuition costs at Wetherby. Plus, their kids will learn useful skills like choreography, instead of outdated royal customs.