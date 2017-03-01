Prince William Was Blindfolded For a Good Cause

He had to help children put together a tent while blindfolded

By 03/01/17 4:01pm
ABERGAVENNY, LLANFOIST - MARCH 01: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge helps children with a leadership skills challenge as he launches the new Prince William Award with SkillForce at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School on March 1, 2017 in Abergavenny, Wales.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, was blindfolded for a charitable cause. Chris Jackson - WPA /Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has been busy lately with her charity work, which she completes alongside her brother-in-law, the once wayward Prince Harry who is newly reformed. And now, Kate Middleton’s husband is getting in on the charitable action. Like his wife, who’s unafraid to get her wedges dirty, he jumped right in to frolic with children on the playground in his blazer and khakis.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Llanfoist Fawr Primary School in Wales for the launch of the SkillForce Prince William Award program, in his honor. The award will be given to children between the ages of six and 14, dividing them into three categories that sound like summer camp age groups—pioneer, explorer and trailblazer. Recipients of the SkillForce award take part in practical activities, while being advised by mentors. They’re divided into these separate categories to focus on developing character and leadership skills; the whole program’s purpose is to help young people learn outside of the classroom.

The Prince later gave a speech, where he announced that his award will be given out across the UK, after the pilot program is over in September. “I believe an individual’s academic success, wellbeing and mental health depends not only on traditional qualifications. The ability for a child to develop character, courage and resilience to overcome setbacks is something I care deeply about,” he told the audience, according to the Kensington Palace Instagram.

Prince William joined the children for their exercises, which are meant to help them build strength and resilience. The activities carrying a ball on strings and dropping it in a bucket. He even helped the 12 to 14 year olds put together a tent while blindfolded. Perhaps he’ll be spotted camping at Coachella?

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark The only daughter of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece, has quite the Instagram presence. Her posts include front row shots from NYFW, tacos with friends at La Esquina and soft serve at Cha Cha Matcha, all for her 98,000 followers. The Parsons School of Design student is also quite the jet-setter, spending time in New York, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong (and that's just in the last month). She pulled the ultimate royal move and was rumored to have been dating her godfather's son, Prince Harry. She is his type: blonde and aristocratic, with a major penchant for hipster, Coachella-worthy ensembles, just like his ex Cressida Bonas. The 20-year-old princess counts Hollywood elite Sofia Richie and fellow royal (and cousin) Talita von Fürstenberg as pals. Unlike other New York City college students who celebrated their birthdays dancing on tables at Greek restaurants in the East Village, Princess Olympia spent hers in Mykonos, despite not speaking a word of Greek. Her mother worked for Andy Warhol before marrying into the royal family. Yes, her whole life is all very Gossip Girl.
Watch the Throne: These 8 Young Royals Could Be the Next Kate Middleton