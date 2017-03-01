Prince William Was Blindfolded For a Good Cause

The Duchess of Cambridge has been busy lately with her charity work, which she completes alongside her brother-in-law, the once wayward Prince Harry who is newly reformed. And now, Kate Middleton’s husband is getting in on the charitable action. Like his wife, who’s unafraid to get her wedges dirty, he jumped right in to frolic with children on the playground in his blazer and khakis.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Llanfoist Fawr Primary School in Wales for the launch of the SkillForce Prince William Award program, in his honor. The award will be given to children between the ages of six and 14, dividing them into three categories that sound like summer camp age groups—pioneer, explorer and trailblazer. Recipients of the SkillForce award take part in practical activities, while being advised by mentors. They’re divided into these separate categories to focus on developing character and leadership skills; the whole program’s purpose is to help young people learn outside of the classroom.

The Prince later gave a speech, where he announced that his award will be given out across the UK, after the pilot program is over in September. “I believe an individual’s academic success, wellbeing and mental health depends not only on traditional qualifications. The ability for a child to develop character, courage and resilience to overcome setbacks is something I care deeply about,” he told the audience, according to the Kensington Palace Instagram.

Prince William joined the children for their exercises, which are meant to help them build strength and resilience. The activities carrying a ball on strings and dropping it in a bucket. He even helped the 12 to 14 year olds put together a tent while blindfolded. Perhaps he’ll be spotted camping at Coachella?