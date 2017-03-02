Public Memorial for NJ’s Jamie Fox Scheduled for Monday

Following the passing of veteran New Jersey politician and political strategist, a memorial service and reception will be held in Hamilton, NJ. Fox’s close friend and business partner Eric Shuffler and Fox’s family will be hosting the event this coming Monday, March 6 at the Grounds for Sculpture located at 80 Sculptors Way at 3:00PM.

Fox served as chief of staff to Governor Jim McGreevey and as New Jersey Commissioner of Transportation, as well as serving with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He passed away last month from heart failure at the age of 62.

McGreevey told PolitickerNJ after the news broke that “Jamie was a good man, among the best. He believed in the possible, the ability of government to achieve good things, the hope to achieve our better angels. Jamie was his father’s son, who was a basketball coach and a Marine. Jamie wanted to win; yet, he was also blessed with the ability to distinguish between the professional and personal. He would always lend a helping hand regardless of a person’s affiliation or tribe; he understood we are each human trying to do our best.”

Condolences may also be mailed to the following addresses:

Mrs. Meg Fox-Koscheka

25 Alston Ct.

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Mr. Tom Fox

8 Anderson Hill

Fredon, NJ 07860