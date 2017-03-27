Purchase With Purpose: The Bikinis and Bags to Buy This Month

Alison Lou x Planned Parenthood Girl Power Single Huggy Hoop, $215
Let your female flag fly with this single hoop earring from Alison Lou. Seriously, the bauble features a miniature Venus symbol, dangling from a delicate gold hoop, all of which serves to benefit Planned Parenthood. In fact, 30 percent of each purchase from this Girl Power range will benefit the female health care provider.
"I stand by Planned Parenthood as they stand to lose federal funding. I think it’s more important than ever to help them continue to do hard work for the health of women everywhere, and if the government won’t support it, everyone else should," Alison Chemla, the founder of Alison Lou, explained. That might be the most valid reason to buy some new jewelry, ever.
Dos Gardenias Bandit Zipper Top ($255) and Magic Sail Bottom ($240)
The brand behind these sexy, US made swimsuits doesn't practice a one-for-one donation system, but Dos Gardenias has been an active supporter of various charities and non-profits since it was started by Dorothy Day and Brighdie Grounds in 2016. The founding duo see their company as a platform for bettering the world, while making women feel and look good in Bond girl-worthy bikinis and confidence boosting one-pieces.
Their latest partnership is with GLAM4GOOD, a non-profit that empowers veterans, battered women, less fortunate teens through fashion and beauty. Dos Gardenias is now the official swimwear sponsor for the organization, started by former fashion editor Mary Alice Stephenson; they've also contributed over $100,000 in funding to Waves For Water, a non-profit that provides fresh water to communities in need.
Westward Leaning Malcolm No Middle 01, $250
Glasses are "probably the only fashion product that is truly universal and non-gender specific," said Westward Leaning founder and creative director Robert Denning. That's why he has decided to donate 25 percent of the proceeds from Spring 2017 optical collection to the United Nations Foundation, which offers aid to people and communities in every corner of the world.
Considering this new Westward Leaning range includes a sleek aviator shape, more reflective lenses than we can count and a handful of lucite details, there's a pair of frames here for everyone. We're partial to the rectangular Malcolm No Middle style, and not just because of its cheeky name.
Mark Cross x Chelsea Leyland Laura, $3,250
Chelsea Leyland is mostly known as an in-demand DJ and well-dressed "it" girl, but she's also a proud epilepsy activist. The cool Brit was diagnosed with the disorder at the age of 15 and has since used her public platform as a way to raise attention for the ailment.
Mark Cross, a heritage handbag brand founded in 1845, is the latest company to partner up with Leyland. Together, the two have designed two handbags, a soft blue python purse with pale pink accents or a miniature boxy style that reverses that color scheme; 20 percent of your purchase will go directly to the Epilepsy Society. The UK-based organization raises funds for research, while also providing services to those who are afflicted with the neurological disorder.
Tatcha One In a Million Dewy Skin Mist, $50
Not only will this mist give your complexion a dewy glow, but it marks a charitable milestone. With every full-size purchase from Tatcha's offering, the skincare company donates funds Room to Read, which provides schooling for girls in Africa and Asia. This limited edition black and gold bottle (which is reusable), features designs from a Japanese gold-leaf artist and serves to celebrate one million days of education. The mist is packed with the hydrating properties of Okinawa red algae, the absorbing power of squalene and silk extract for moisture retention.
"Through Room to Read’s Girls’ Education Program, one million days of school goes far beyond textbooks and classrooms, offering life skills coaching, mentorship, and the tools needed to enable a brighter future," explained Tatcha founder, Victoria Tsai. If you're looking to start your skincare regime with some beauty from within, this is a good first step.
Whoever said you can’t go shopping and save the world at the same time was clearly wrong. Your purchasing power is stronger than ever, as more and more companies decide to introduce a charitable component to compliment their sexy bikinis or timeless snakeskin handbags.
We’ve gathered five of the best products to buy this month that will donate to causes of all sorts, from the ever important Planned Parenthood to GLAM4GOOD, a non-profit that uses fashion to improve the lives of those in need.
So rather than making your next shopping spree a mindless one, feel empowered, while improving your wardrobe.