Purchase With Purpose: The Bikinis and Bags to Buy This Month

Let your female flag fly with this single hoop earring from Alison Lou. Seriously, the bauble features a miniature Venus symbol, dangling from a delicate gold hoop, all of which serves to benefit Planned Parenthood. In fact, 30 percent of each purchase from this Girl Power range will benefit the female health care provider.

"I stand by Planned Parenthood as they stand to lose federal funding. I think it’s more important than ever to help them continue to do hard work for the health of women everywhere, and if the government won’t support it, everyone else should," Alison Chemla, the founder of Alison Lou, explained. That might be the most valid reason to buy some new jewelry, ever.