Now You Can Be The Queen’s Royal Home Designer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t the only members of the royal family currently in the midst of some home (well, palace) design changes.

Yes, Prince William and Kate Middleton are renovating their apartments at Kensington Palace in preparation for their impending full-time move there, but Queen Elizabeth II also plans on making some changes to her official royal residences.

Renovations are soon to begin at Buckingham Palace (a ten year process that will reportedly cost $456 million), and we’re picturing the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton all sharing decorating and design tips. But it looks as if they’re seeing some professional help.

The Royal Household is hiring a curtain and furnishings maker; a full time job to “provide curtains and soft furnishings” for Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and St. James Palace—these royal residences contain over a thousand rooms, so it goes without saying that applicants should be able to think on a large scale.

If you’re a design aficionado who lives and breathes all things royal, this might be the perfect job for you.

The official job title is “Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishing Upholsterer,” and the yearly salary is a rather paltry sum of £22k (equivalent to about $27,433), plus benefits and and contribution towards a pension.

The job entails managing and delivery multiple soft furnishings projects, per the description on the website, as well as designing new items and estimating “materials, costs and timings,” in addition to cutting fabrics, tailoring furniture covers, and creating new curtains to “scale the heights of state rooms.”

If you’re curious as to what exactly “soft furnishings” are, you’re not alone. We’ve surmised it means curtains and upholstered furniture, like all those luxuriously covered sofas and chairs one might be scared to sit on, for fear of wrinkling a stitch.

The application pool closes on April 6, so interested job seekers should get to work on making their resumes ready for royalty. Of course, if soft furnishings aren’t really your thing, the coveted position of Kate Middleton’s personal secretary is still up for grabs.