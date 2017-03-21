Prepare for Spring With Reformation’s Sample Sale

The super sustainable brand is hosting an enormous sample sale this Thursday

By 03/21/17 6:30am
Get ready for wedding season in advance with a little more Tumblr pink (Ref calls it blush).
Courtesy Reformation
Prepare to wear much less fabric.
Courtesy Reformation
The smock dress you've considered buying in black many times.
Courtesy Reformation
Hopefully the weather will be warm enough for just a light hoodie soon.
Courtesy Reformation
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Tumblr pink bodysuit everyone will be wearing this spring.
Courtesy Reformation
Slideshow | List
- / 5

Reformation, the cool girl favorite, is hosting an enormous sample sale starting this Thursday, so prepare your credit card company accordingly. Sure, spring isn’t even vaguely in the air, but perhaps if you purchase enough bodysuits and sundresses it will seem nearby. Plus, they’re promising 80 percent off.

The super sustainable brand will have all the looks you considered buying when it was still slightly warm outside, including that off-the-shoulder bodysuit that everyone in the Lower East Side is always wearing on a Saturday night. They will also have wedding season ensembles and smock dresses in pastels, including plenty of Tumblr pink, because they certainly know their audience. Dresses start at $60, knit tops at $30 and pants, skirts and denim will start at $40.

Stop by 39 Bond Street from Thursday until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. to purchase your own barely there florals. Just be prepared for lines of people with Ref totes already on their shoulders, ready to add even more smock dresses and plunging necklines to their collection.

Article continues below
More from Lifestyle
The 10 Chicest Teens to Follow on Instagram

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page